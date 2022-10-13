Mother, 28, who risked losing son in pregnancy due to size loses 200lbs after his birth

A woman who ate 3,500 calories a day decided it was enough when she was at risk of losing her son during pregnancy because of her weight.

Kara Beck, 28, of Kansas City, Missouri, lost a massive 200 pounds after giving birth to her son.

She had gained weight after eating 3,500 calories a day and exercising for short periods of time only twice a week.

At her heaviest, Kara weighed 368 pounds and wore size 30 clothes.

It was when she was pregnant with her son that she was inspired to make a change after being told that her size made her pregnancy extremely dangerous.

Kara was left with 6 pounds of loose skin around her abdomen, which was removed in 2019

She said: ‘I lost over 200 pounds and had 6 pounds of loose skin left, which was really uncomfortable to deal with.

“It lingered and became uncomfortable to handle and it was impossible to practice with it flapping against me because there was so much loose skin.

“I couldn’t wear any clothes. I had to wear two layers of Spanx and high-waisted jeans to get out of the house.”

Kara underwent surgery in September 2019 to remove the excess skin and now weighs 160 pounds. She weighed 140 pounds at her lightest.

She struggled with her weight since childhood, but felt the pressure to change something when she became pregnant with her son in 2017.

“Before I got pregnant, we talked about losing weight in order to safely carry a child to full term,” Kara said. “However, I accidentally got pregnant before I could lose weight successfully and it turned out to be a very risky pregnancy.

“There was a time when I was seven months pregnant and we were driving across the country and my blood pressure got so high that the doctors said I could have lost the baby.

“It was traumatic that I had always wanted children and to know I was losing him so close was a trigger moment for me.

“So after the birth of my son, I went through the application procedure for weight-loss surgery again and finally got a bypass in January 2018.”

Kara says getting this surgery was the best decision she ever made.

“After my surgery, I dedicated my life to taking care of my health,” she added. “I had to overcome the bad childhood habits that had made me obese in the first place.

“I’m now focusing on a high-protein diet because I’m working out in the gym and building muscle, not just to lose weight.”