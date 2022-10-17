Mother, 28, says her millionaire husband, 53, is a 'stallion in bed'

A young mum whose millionaire husband is 25 years her senior claims he’s the best lover she’s ever had as he’s ‘like a stallion’ in bed – despite strangers saying he could be hers grandfather.

Leila and Bruce Griffin first met while she was looking for something casual with an ‘established man’, but the pair hit it off like a ‘house on fire’ and quickly became inseparable.

The 28-year-old, from Enfield, north London, said the 53-year-old entrepreneur and multi-business owner caught her eye as he was financially stable, funny, down-to-earth, mature and also a ‘true gentleman’.

But the mum-of-one claims sparks also flew in the bedroom due to their great emotional connection – as she admits if she was blindfolded she would think “he was 21, not in his 50s”.

Not even living three hours apart when they first met last October could dampen their relationship as they bought a house together just four months later and tied the knot here in July.

Bruce and Leila Griffin (pictured) are in an age gap relationship with 25 years between them. The couple met in October last year and tied the knot here in July

Despite the fact that her husband is significantly older than her, according to Leila, he is a ‘stallion’ in the bedroom

The couple say they enjoy a good sex life, which Leila attributes to their emotional connection. She describes Bruce as ‘the best lover’ she’s ever had

But Leila says living in a $1 million home, driving a McLaren and owning several other vehicles has provoked ‘jealousy’ from critics.

The fashionista has been forced to grow a thick skin as she is bombarded with comments online from ‘jealous, married men in their 20s’ branding her a ‘gold digger’ just after a ‘sugar daddy’.

Leila advises anyone who wants to be in an age-gap relationship but is holding back and worries about people’s perceptions to do what makes them happy – ‘because you can’t please everyone and you shouldn’t try’.

Leila, who is from Enfield, north London, but now lives in Tampa, Florida, US, said: ‘He’s 53 and he fucks like a stallion.

‘He’s the best lover I’ve ever had. If we had sex and I was blindfolded I would say he was 21 not 53.

‘I think it’s probably the emotional connection that makes it great and he just knows his way around the bedroom.

“Bruce and I are very open and honest with each other and our relationship and the truth is if he wasn’t financially in the situation he’s in I wouldn’t have met him.

Leila says that when she met Bruce, she was looking for an established man, while he was looking for a younger, attractive woman to spend time with

She notes that while she wouldn’t have met Bruce if he hadn’t been financially successful, he wouldn’t have met her if she wasn’t young and attractive

‘If I wasn’t a young, attractive woman, he wouldn’t have met me.

‘It’s about the first attraction, what you’re looking for and which boxes the individual ticks.

“We ticked off each other’s initial meeting and connection, and then the rest just followed.”

Bruce said: ‘I fell in love with a wonderful woman, not a woman’s age, and I’ve never been happier.’

The fashionista, who is not working, met alternative energy entrepreneur Bruce online in October 2021 while living in Tampa, Florida, USA.

Leila said: ‘I was looking for something casual, like him.

‘He wanted a younger attractive woman to spend some time with and I wanted an established man to spend some time with.

But according to Leila (pictured), when the couple met they realized they didn’t want a casual, short fling, but they fell in love at first sight

‘After our first date we quickly realized that wasn’t going to be the case.. It was love at first sight.

‘We got on like a house on fire and ever since then we’ve been inseparable.

‘He was just so down to earth and funny and I’ve never met anyone who was such a gentleman at his level.’

When the couple first met, Leila said she would drive three hours in her ‘beat-up’ 10-year-old Ford Fiesta to see Bruce, who lived in Vero Beach, Florida.

Concerned that the car was not safe to travel such distances, the father-of-one bought her a Subaru, and two months later this was upgraded to an Audi SQ8, which costs $93,500 and up brand new.

She said her life took a ‘complete 360’ and described her loving husband as a ‘different breed’ who has kept his word and every promise made since they first laid eyes on each other.

One of the first expensive gifts Bruce bought Leila was a new car after he worried her old banger was dangerous to drive long distances in.

Leila said: ‘It’s better to date older men because they have their clothes together.

‘They know what they want out of life and how to treat a woman.

‘He still opens my car door to this day and pulls out a chair for me at a restaurant.

‘He is financially secure and for me that was a very important thing. For me to be bonded with someone, I want to be taken care of.

‘I don’t want to be worried about money, I want to be pampered. When people ask ‘what do you do for a living?’ I say ‘I do my man’.

‘He is not jealous, there is zero jealousy. I need to be with a very secure man. I am wild and get a lot of attention and he is very secure.

‘He acts as my anchor at times, which is very important to me because I’m a wild child.

‘I get a bit off track sometimes and I need someone with patience and a calm nature to act as my anchor and keep me in check and act as a mentor.

‘Bruce certainly does that for me and that’s why we work so well.’

While she embraces the many advantages of their age difference, Leila said one downside is that Bruce is ‘a bit more traditional’, which could cause some friction when parenting her 12-year-old daughter.

They also have different tastes in music, with Bruce being more of a Fleetwood Mac lover while Leila prefers rap and hip-hop, so choosing what to wear while in the car can be a challenge.

She said communication is very important in their relationship as he is “very mature” and she is still in her 20s and “growing up”, so at times it can be difficult to see each other’s perspective.

Leila has amassed more than 30,000 Instagram followers by posting about their relationship, but said that after posting a photo of them, 90 percent of the time she will receive negative comments.

While the couple have faced some cruelty due to the age gap in their relationship, Leila says she is now ‘immune’ to it

Leila said: ‘People call me a ‘gold digger’ and say ‘he’s your sugar daddy’ and ‘you’re just with him for his money’.

‘It’s good why people don’t say he’s ‘just with me for my looks’. Why is it so one-sided?

‘It’s funny because the backlash is really coming from men in their 20s and 30s who are broke and want to be him.

‘It is never from women or other older established men. People comment online and refer to him as my ‘dad’ but I don’t care because he’s a dad, that’s fine.

‘People say ‘father’, ‘grandfather’, ‘stepfather’, whatever fantasies they have in their head about it, they can roll with it.

‘They don’t think he’s biologically related or anything, that’s just what they say.

‘At first the comments and the backlash would affect me because I’d be like ‘well, I’m in love with this man, I married this man, I’m going to be with him until the end’.

“But you become so immune to it, if anything, I just laugh about it now.”

Despite receiving some negativity online, Leila said no one who knows her personally has ever judged their relationship and only shows their love and support.

She is also inundated with messages from other curious women asking where they can find a man like Bruce.

Leila said: ‘I’ve had women send me messages saying “can you adopt me?” and I tell them “they’re out there, you just have to find them”.

“I mean, there’s nobody out there like Bruce.

Leila says she is inundated with messages from women who want to find their own partner like Bruce. She tells them ‘they’re out there, you just have to find them’

‘There are a lot of women who want what I have, and I don’t think they’ll openly admit it, but they do to me.

‘I would say to other women who want to date an older man but have been held back, worried about people’s perceptions – no matter what you do in life, there will always be someone somewhere with something negative to say.

“If someone dates a 30-year-old who’s not that attractive, but they’re still in the right age group for society, if you will, people will think ‘he’s not attractive, why are you with him?’

‘You could be with someone who looks really good in their 60s and people would be like ‘he’s 60’.

“My answer would be that someone is always going to say something, so you might as well do what makes you happy because you can’t please everyone and they shouldn’t try.”