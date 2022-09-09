Mother, 25, is decapitated with a sword outside her Bay Area home in broad daylight

A mother of two was beheaded with a sword in broad daylight outside her Bay Area home, in front of terrified neighbors.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department has arrested her ex-boyfriend Jose Solano Landaeta, of Hayward, California, for allegedly using a sword to behead the 25-year-old.

He reportedly left the crime scene after the gruesome murder, but returned minutes later while police were on the scene. The victim imposed a temporary restraining order on him in April, ABC7 reports.

Officers said the victim, who has yet to be identified, was the mother of two girls, 7 and 1, who did not witness the crime.

The terrified children cried out for their mother when they were taken care of by the Child Protection Agency.

Lieutenant Commander Eamon Allen told reporters that the incident took place in the middle of the street in broad daylight on Thursday morning, where witnesses saw their neighbor being stabbed.

Chapel Thorborne said he caught sight of the horrific scene from the steps of his home near the corner of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue, in San Carlos.

“The head was under the car and she was in the back of the car, just chopped off,” he told ABC.

Although police described the weapon used as a “stabbing instrument,” the warning to officers read: “This is a 25-year-old woman…the head has been severed by a sword.”

Allen said officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the murder, which happened around 11:50 a.m., to find Landaeta and two friends returning to the victim’s home, where he was quickly arrested.

“After he chopped off her head, he came over, he and his two friends,” Thorborne told ABC. “And they walked right past me and they arrested him.”

“He was hurt, shocked, disappointed,” he added of the suspect.

Police say they are still looking for the sword used in the beheading.

Another warning sent to officers at 12:14 p.m. noted that the victim’s children were frightened when police arrived and called their mother.

“Children are here, afraid to come,” the message read. “Want their mother.”

Sources told ABC there was a history of domestic violence in the house where the mother was murdered.

The Sherriff’s Department said the investigation is ongoing and support is being provided to both first responders and a group of witnesses who witnessed the heinous crime.

“Every time someone loses their life, it’s definitely a tragedy,” Allen said. “As for the shocking nature of it, I do know that the cops who got there first were a little pummeled by the scene.

“We provide peer support, we also provide support to the witnesses who were on the scene, because there were several civilian witnesses.”