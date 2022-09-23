Mother of 19-year-old pallbearer said she ‘had no idea he would be carrying the Queen’s coffin’

The mother of one of the queen’s porters said she was “more than proud” of her son and had “no idea” he would be carrying Her Majesty’s casket until she saw photos of the rehearsal online.

David Sanderson, of Morpeth, Northumberland, was one of eight soldiers of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards selected to carry the Queen’s lead-lined casket.

But David’s devotion to his solemn duty was so great that he did not say a word that he had been chosen to bear his parents or younger brother.

Instead, they didn’t learn of his involvement until photos of the funeral rehearsals were published by MailOnline.

His mother Carolyn spoke of her pride when she found that her 19-year-old son had been selected for such a “huge responsibility.”

She said, ‘I am more than proud. It’s just been great. I still can’t believe it happened.

“We didn’t really know anything because it was all private to the military. We looked at some pictures from the rehearsal and my husband said it looked like our David.

Guardsman David Sanderson, 19, (pictured) was one of eight soldiers of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards selected to carry the Queen’s lead-lined casket.

His mother Carolyn (left) spoke of her pride when she found that her 19-year-old son had been selected for such a ‘huge responsibility’

‘I looked and said, ‘Of course it is!’ It’s just great. I think I’ve discovered a new emotion.

“It was just wonderful to see him go to Westminster Abbey on television. I just lost it – that’s our David. They were all brilliant, I think it was perfect.

David attended King Edward Vl High School in Morpeth before attending Army Foundation College in Harrogate at age 16.

By the time he was 17 he was stationed at the Grenadier Guards Regimental Headquarters in Wellington Barracks, where he first joined the Second Battalion.

He then moved to the first battalion, the Queen’s Division, as did his late grandfather John.

His father, Peter, 56, said: ‘The Grenadiers was in his blood, it’s all he’s ever wanted to do. His grandfather served with the Queen’s Company and joined in 1958, so David was very aware of the regiment’s history.

‘But he didn’t follow in anyone’s footsteps, he is his own man with his own ambitions and he wanted to be part of the history and prestige of the Queen’s Company.

“When he got in, he couldn’t imagine doing that particular job, but he has an achievement that he can be proud of for the rest of his life.

Carolyn said she cried when she saw her 19-year-old son (right) carrying the Queen’s lead-lined coffin on television

Grenadier Guard and Pallbearer David Sanderson’s Grandfather Posed with the Queen in 1958

“I imagine when he gets back to Morpeth there will be some people willing to offer him a drink and he deserves it, he made us all proud.

“It was an incredible honor to be chosen for that role, the sheer magnitude of it is hard to comprehend, but David followed it closely and carried out his duty to perfection. It’s nice to hear people say they should be honored, but I know David will just say, “It was my duty” and he won’t ask for more than that.

“He will be back on leave for his next broadcast and I can’t wait to see him tell us how proud he has made us.”

David was placed forward to the right of the coffin and, along with the seven other young soldiers, raised and lowered it no less than 10 times on her journey from Westminster Hall to St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

He was joined by 19-year-old Fletcher Cox of Jersey, who, as a cadet of just 15 years of age, finished ‘top of his class’ when he was awarded the highest award a young soldier in the Channel Islands can receive – the Lieutenant Governor’s Medal – and gave a speech saying that his “only ambition” was to parade before the Queen.

The eight porters lifted and set down the Queen’s casket a whopping 10 times on her journey from Westminster Hall to St George’s Chapel in Windsor

The group of brothers were expertly supervised by Company Sergeant Major Dean Jones, an instructor at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where Prince Harry was training to be an officer. Famously, the Queen judged Harry when he was commissioned as an officer in the British Army in 2006 – with both unable to hide their grins.

The Queen’s funeral was the first state funeral since Sir Winston Churchill’s in January 1965. The Grenadier Guards pallbearers were all awarded the British Empire Medal for their service that day.

Now there are growing calls to recognize the eight servicemen for their role in Monday’s historic funeral.

Former Chief of the Army Lord Dannatt said the MBE would be an appropriate reward for the wearers who “embodies the professionalism of the armed forces”.

His calls were backed by MPs Dan Jarvis and Tobias Ellwood and SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton.

Mr Ellwood, head of the House of Commons Defense Committee, said: “Their performance made the Queen and the nation proud.” Mr Middleton, a former Special Forces agent, said they “deserved nothing less than an MBE”.