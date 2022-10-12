Most Werewolf Films Bite – That’s Why You Should Check Out ‘Dog Soldiers’

We all know the story of the werewolf. Under the full moon, one transforms into a hulking wolf-like beast with a desire to hunt and kill its prey. Said person also suffers from a deep melancholy about their condition, lamenting about their fate. And usually they end up dead – be it by their own hands or by the hands of their friends or enemies. This formula has nourished everything from the classic An American Werewolf in London to the Marvel Studios Halloween special Werewolf at night. But it was thrown out the window for Neil Marshalldirectorial debut, Dog Soldiers.





True to his name, Dog Soldiers a group of soldiers ends up against a pack of werewolves. Said soldiers happen to be on a training exercise in the woods when they discover that the SAS unit they were supposed to engage in a mock battle with has been ripped to shreds. The sole survivor, Captain Ryan (Liam Cunningham), is in a state of shock and can only hint at what attacked his men. But soon the werewolves attack, forcing the training team and a civilian named Megan (Emma Cleasby) to hide in a nearby house.

From the very beginning of Dog SoldiersRuntime, Marshall isn’t interested in humanizing his beasts. They seem to have a perverse joy in killing – they tear up their prey with little hesitation. And unlike most werewolf movies, where the werewolf in question is little more than a furious beast, these werewolves possess intelligence. They know how to corner their prey and when to wait for the right opportunity to strike. Bob Keenthe makeup artist behind horror classics like candy man and Hellraiser, have done a lot of work to make the werewolves look as inhuman as possible. The beasts are extremely tall, with lean muscular bodies and ominous golden eyes – it’s enough to terrify even the most hardened of hearts. But perhaps the most terrifying part of the werewolves’ near-immortality comes. They shake off bullets, knives and other deadly wounds: the only way to kill someone is by using silver weapons or fire.

In fact, a big part of why Marshall made: Dog Soldiers is that he wanted to avoid the specific tropes that went hand in hand with a werewolf story. “I didn’t want to do the classic curse of the werewolf story, which is essentially what all werewolf movies had been up to then,” he said in an interview. “I essentially wanted to do” Aliens with werewolves, in which they’re just a ruthless enemy and very hard to kill, and who they are as humans is irrelevant.” Marshall kept his word; it’s revealed that the hut the soldiers holed up in was actually belongs to to the werewolves. Worse yet, novice soldier Cooper (Kevin McKidd) stumbles across the basement where the werewolves hang the corpses of their victims on meat hooks.

Marshall chooses to save the more emotional moments for the group of soldiers. Cooper and his teammates Spoon (Darren Morfitt), Joe (Chris Robson), Terry (Leslie Simpson), and Bruce (Thomas Lockyer) are as close as brothers. They exchange jokes and clash, but when it comes down to it, they are willing to give their lives for each other. And their commander, Sergeant Harry G. Wells (Sean Pertwee) acts as a father to his men. He barks orders that may seem harsh at first, but are meant to keep them alive: stay close together, keep a clean outline, and leave him behind if a werewolf attacks him. It’s a testament to the squad’s dedication that they ignore his orders and patch him up.

Ryan, on the other hand, is an outright monster in more ways than one. When first introduced, he tells Cooper to shoot a dog that had accompanied him through basic training—and when Cooper refuses, he does the deed himself. It is also revealed that he hunted the werewolves and intended to use Wells’ men as bait to capture it. It is eventually revealed that Ryan is turning into a werewolf himself, and he joins the other lycanthropes to attack the soldiers. This leads to an extremely satisfying moment when Cooper goes head-to-head with the exhausted Ryan and blows his brains out.

Wells, on the other hand, remains noble until the end. He keeps the spirits of his men alive, even as he confesses that he fears he will never see his wife again. He also has no patience for Ryan and says to the soldier, “Now you shut up like a good gentleman, you’re scaring my boys.” And when he starts turning into a werewolf, he tells Cooper to get out and tell others what happened. This leads to one of the best scenes of the movie where the werewolves corner Wells and he blows them up by pulling a pin from a grenade and smashing the pilot light on the stove. As heroic sacrifices go, it is absolutely top notch.

A major advantage of the film is that it is packed with high-octane action scenes from start to finish. Bullets scatter on the ground as the soldiers fire at the werewolves. Multiple explosions take place, including a truck being blown up. And at the most metallic moment, Cooper uses a sword to impale werewolf Ryan. These scenes are proof that sometimes simple pitch and good character work is enough to carry a story. And Marshall would take a similar approach for his next work. The descent shows a group of girls fighting a cave with infernal creatures, Judgement day has medieval knights in a plague that dispels the apocalypse, and centurion has Michael Fassbender as a gladiator. Marshall’s penchant for genre-bending action epics has even followed him to TV, where he’s seen episodes of Game of Thrones, west worldand the ephemeral Constantine. Work on a sequel has hit multiple roadblocks over the years, but Dog Soldiers remains a particularly captivating entry in the werewolf genre.