The Overview Hotel. Elmstraat. Camp Crystal Lake. Locations made legendary by the iconic horror movies they appear in. The beauty of the horror genre is that each location can hide terror within its walls, from poltergeistis the perfect suburban home to The Evil DeathA deserted cabin in the woods… and even the storm drains in a quiet Maine town. You may even be interested in buying one of these locations for yourself.





The Overlook Hotel in The Shining (1980)

A secluded gem in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, the Overlook Hotel is known for its stunning views and beautiful grounds in which to get lost. All rooms are in excellent condition except for one room which needs a new door. And #237 should just be avoided altogether. The bar is fully stocked with spirits, including brandy and red rum. The Overlook has seen a variety of guests from twins to furries, and you can even see former janitor Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) in the hedge maze in front of the door. As seen in The shining and available for immediate possession. But be warned: it can take immediate possession of you instead.

The Lutz family’s home in The Amityville Horror (1979)

This three-story, five-bedroom Dutch Colonial home has a storied history, at a price you’ll say out. It is fully furnished and the previous owners have chosen to leave their furniture behind. The Nestling Horde of Flies is perfect for the budding entomologist in the family. Self-painted walls (red only) are a unique feature of the house, as is the daily wake-up at 3:15 am. A red room in the basement adds to the uniqueness of the house, ideal for developing photos or talking to loved ones in hell. As seen in The Amityville Horrornew owners may experience deep shivers and a desire to stab relatives.

Bates’s house and motel in Psycho (1960)

Overlooking the Bates Motel off Highway 88, this two-and-a-half-story Second Empire home has been well-preserved by its previous owner and his mother. The rich Victorian interior and furnishings are complemented by beautiful taxidermy works, so that they become a part of you lifelike. A concrete staircase leads to the Bates Motel, which is also available if you want to make an offer. Both locations can be seen in psychosisso interested parties should be aware of cruel psychopaths and the need for extra locks on shower doors.

The Thompson Family Home in A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Your house nightmares Dreams is now available in Springwood, Ohio. Behind the bright red front door, this beautiful two-story home can look bright and contemporary, or shady and spacious, like day and night. The home’s water heater is the perfect place to store cutlery, especially knives. The serenity of the house is conducive to a deep sleep (if you can find someone who woke up to ask, that is). Neighborhood children can often be found nearby, jumping rope and singing. Appear all over Nightmare in Elm Street movies, the house is a major focal point for the actions of neighborhood villain Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund).

The Myers House in Halloween (1978)

This treat is not a trick. This beautiful two-story home in Haddonfield is waiting for a family to move in and celebrate the holidays together: Christmas, Thanksgiving, and most importantly, Halloween. Large, spacious bedrooms leave plenty of room for siblings to play, and the house has many great places for adults to play hide-and-seek with teens. As seen in Halloweenbuyers should be aware that a previous occupant may drop by in late October and find their way in.

Camp Crystal Lake on Friday the 13th (1980)

Full summer camp on the shore of Crystal Lake complete with rustic cabins, Camp Crystal Lake, made famous by the Friday the 13th movies, is a quiet piece of paradise that is now available. A popular destination for teenagers, many of whom choose – we think – to stay behind. Great for hockey camps and those adept at using tools creatively. It’s highly recommended that young, sexually active teens look elsewhere: Summer camp alum and serial killer Jason Voorhees has been known to return time and time again.

Katie and Micah’s Home in Paranormal Activity (2007)

This one Paranormal Activity home is a suburban beauty of 2,314 square feet with 4 bedrooms, front garage, patio and pool. For the security conscious, the whole house is equipped with security cameras, only one of which needs to be replaced after Micah (Micha Sloat), previous owner, was thrown on it. Lighting in the house creates a beautiful flickering effect and self-closing doors are an asset. Update: Ghostly activities have ceased after Katie’s departure (Katie Featherston)… probably.

The Perron Farm in The Conjuring (2013)

Rustic, charming farmhouse on a plot of 200 hectares. Previous, previous, previous owner used the site for an early morning donation at the head of a particularly warm underground area, adding a rope swing to a tree on the property. Stairs to the basement with ovations to walk down, captured in the movie the incantation. Recent additions to the house include an exorcise room in the basement. A curse on the property has been lifted, but just in case demonologists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) are on speed dial numbers.

Secluded Cabin in The Evil Dead (1981)

Isolated cabin in the woods of Tennessee, as seen in The Evil Death, is available immediately. Nestled among trees that seem to come to life, this perfect vacation spot features a library and sound system guaranteed to draw guests in. Basement is perfect for storing troublesome residents, and a temporary vortex allows residents to visit the Middle Ages, where former resident Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) will be happy to show you around. And kill all the Deadites that can follow.

Storm drain in it (2017)

It shows just a portion of this beautiful basement home that overlooks the serene streets of Derry, Maine. This stunning bargain for the money has a front entrance complete with water feature. Regular entertainment provided by comical harlequin, who adores eating performance for neighborhood children. Warning: Residents may float. They all float.

The Harmon Family Home in American Horror Story: Murder House (2011)

Shining hillside home in sunny LA has a wonderfully storied history in its walls: medical practices that operate from the basement, biological craftsmanship, and a cycle of residents so taken with the home that they’re reluctant to leave are just some of the colorful memories await the next owners. Neighbors love to stop by and share their unique sense of fetish fashion and more. As seen in American Horror Story: Murder Housepotential buyers should keep in mind that the home will be their permanent location.

The Freeling Family Home at Poltergeist (1982)

Beautiful suburban home, featured in poltergeist, is now available; come and walk in delight! Unique features of the house include self-stackable dining room chairs and clown dolls ready to give your little ones a hug. Closets provide tons of near-dimension storage, and a backyard pool is an exceptional place to rest your weary bones. Property has been largely inspected by a small medium. Price reduced due to cable access issues (future owners are responsible for satellite TV installation) and disappearances of children.

The Family Home in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Charming Victorian-era two-story fixer-upper is a cut above the rest. The spacious dining room is perfect for entertaining and for large family gatherings. The beautiful decor of human skin adds character to the atmosphere, and the large freezer with meat hook is ideal for hunters, fishermen or, as seen in The Texas Chainsaw Massacrechainsaw enthusiasts. The owner of the nearby gas station will be happy to arrange transportation to the property. Home is currently occupied, so interested parties can be invited to dine.