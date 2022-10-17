Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) – From his home in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Graeme Dean says there is enough these days that are discouraging about the state of the country and politics. At the center of one of the most competitive races in this year’s U.S. Senate, he faces a constant barrage of vicious ads that make it easy to focus on what’s going wrong.

But the 40-year-old English teacher has no intention of breaking away from the democratic process. In fact, he believes that the first national elections since the January 6, 2021, US Capitol Attack is “more important” than in recent years.

“This could very well swing the country in one direction or another,” said the democratically oriented independent.

Dean is not alone in feeling the weight of this election. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center of Public Affairs Research shows that 71% of registered voters think the future of the US is at stake when they vote this year. That goes for voters who prefer Republicans win majorities in Congress, and those who want to see Democrats stay in powerthough probably for various reasons.

While about two-thirds of voters say they are pessimistic about politics, an overwhelming majority across party lines – about 8 in 10 – say casting their vote this year is either extreme or very important.

The findings show how this year’s midterm elections are progressing in a unique environment, with voters both exhausted by the political process and determined to participate in its shaping. This can lead to a high turnout in midterm elections.

In the politically divided state of Michigan, for example, there are more than 150,000 voters already cast absent ballots. So far, a total of 1.6 million people have asked for a ballot, more than the 1.16 million who chose the option in the 2018 midterm elections.

In follow-up interviews, survey respondents expressed clear concerns about the country’s direction, despite agreeing that things are not working.

Rick Moore, a 67-year-old writer and musician in Las Vegas, said he is dissatisfied with President Joe Biden, and “not just because I’m a Republican.” Moore called him “more of a puppet” than any other president in his life.

“It’s important to me that Republicans have as much control as possible because we’re not going to get rid of the Democratic president anytime soon,” Moore said.

In general, Moore said, he dislikes the way Democratic politicians run their states, including Nevada government Steve Sisolak, adding that Democrats “use the word democracy to get us all to do what they want. “

“I would like to see my voice more represented,” he said.

Since the last midterm elections, voters have become more negative about the country and people’s rights, with 70% saying they are dissatisfied with the state of affairs in the US, compared to 58% in October 2018.

Republicans have become extremely dissatisfied with a Democrat in the White House. While Democrats have become less negative since Donald Trump stepped down from office, they remain largely sour about the state of affairs.

Fifty-eight percent of voters also say they are dissatisfied with the state of individual rights and freedoms in the US, up from 42% in 2018. About two-thirds of Republicans are now dissatisfied, after about half said they were satisfied when Trump was elected into office. office. Opinions among Democrats have largely remained the same, with about half dissatisfied.

Shawn Hartlage, 41, doesn’t think her views as a Christian are well represented and complains that she would like to vote “for someone who really stood for what you believe” but that it is very important for her to vote anyway.

The Republican stay-at-home mom of two in Washington Township, Ohio, said the country’s direction is “devastating,” noting inflation as well as a decline in moral values.

“I’m afraid for my children’s future,” Hartlage said. “You always want to leave things for them better than what you had, but it’s definitely not going that way.”

Teanne Townsend of Redford, Michigan, agrees that things are going downhill. But the 28-year-old mentioned abortion, health care and police brutality mainly in areas where rights are threatened.

“We have minimal progress in the right direction for many areas, especially for people from minority groups (groups). Their rights are not the same as those of other races and cultures,” said the Democrat, who is African American.

Townsend, a child health and mental health specialist, said she will vote for her constitutional right to abortion this year. If passed, the state voting initiative would guarantee abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution.

“I feel like there’s just a lot at stake,” Townsend said, adding that she’s both “optimistic and nervous” about the outcome, but it’s “the right thing” for people to vote on.

The poll found that the majority of voters overall say the outcome of the midterm elections will have a significant impact on abortion policy, with Democratic voters more likely than Republican voters to say so. Most voters across party lines say the outcome will have a big impact on the economy.

More voters say they trust the Republican Party to tackle the economy (39% vs. 29%), as well as crime (38% vs. 23%). Republicans also have a small advantage over immigration (38% vs. 33%). The Democratic Party is seen as better able to manage abortion policies (45% vs. 22%), health care (42% vs. 25%) and voting laws (39% vs. 29%).

Despite the uncertainty over the outcome, Dean in Pennsylvania has faith in the American system to work for the will of the people.

“I think it’s important that our representatives represent what the majority of people want,” Dean said. “That’s what we claim to be doing in this country and it feels like it’s what needs to be done. And I’m hopeful.”

The poll of 961 registered voters was conducted Oct. 6-10 using a sample from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the US population. The sampling error margin for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

