We have the message. Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister of Great Britain, is all about gross domestic product growth. “I have three priorities for our economy: growth, growth and growth,” she said in her conference address last week. She suggested the negative market reaction to her chancellor’s ‘mini’ budget – which caused the pound to fall and mortgage rates to rise – would be worth it. “As the past few weeks have shown, it will be difficult,” she said. “When there is change, there is disruption. And not everyone will be for change. But everyone benefits from the result.”

There are two problems with this strategy. The first is that most people don’t know what GDP growth is, let alone care about it. No one stands outside Downing Street with a megaphone saying ‘What do we want? 2.5 percent annual GDP growth. When do we want it? In the medium term.”

In a study of the public’s understanding of economics funded by the Office for National Statistics in 2020, GDP was one of the economic concepts people least understood. Less than half of the UK public was able to correctly identify the definition of GDP from a list of options. It was common for people to mistake it for the value of the export or the pound.

In focus groups, people didn’t know what kind of economic growth would be considered normal, good, or bad. When told growth was 1.3 percent, the most common response was silence or indifference. “It means absolutely nothing to me,” said one contestant. “It’s not tangible to us, we can’t touch or feel it,” said another. ‘You’re kind of in your own bubble, aren’t you? Just worry about what you have. . . your own economy.”

Truss is not the first self-proclaimed “economic geek” in politics. Gordon Brown was once ridiculed as a shadow chancellor for calling “post-neoclassical endogenous growth theory” in a speech. And to be fair to Truss, at least she realizes that people need a little help understanding why growth is important. In her speech, she explained that growth would mean higher wages, more jobs, more money to fund public services, and so on. But if you have to spend seven sentences explaining what your slogan means, it may not have been the best choice.

That’s not to say the public is ignorant or indifferent to the economy. The study found “pockets of public economic expertise” in which people were highly knowledgeable, often in areas they believed to be most relevant to their daily lives. Interest rates were a measure that people understood and followed closely, unsurprisingly given the impact on mortgage rates and consumer credit. “We live by interest. When interest rates go up, your quality of life goes down,” said a focus group participant. People also understood inflation quite well, often making the unsolicited link as to whether or not it had outpaced wage growth. When asked how they rated whether the economy was doing well, people tended to name interest rates, the availability of decent jobs, high street shopping, cost of living, and quality of public services.

Which brings us to the second problem for Truss. While she and her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng did step in to protect households from rising energy bills, the market’s response to their unfunded tax cuts impacted things like mortgage rates that really matter to people. The “mini” budget degraded the parts of the economy that people understand and care about, in pursuit of a goal that people don’t understand and they don’t care about.

This is not just bad politics. It’s also bad economy. I’m not in the “anti-growth coalition”. Faster economic growth would of course be a good thing. But it doesn’t help to start an effort to revive the economy with a shock that makes people feel poorer and more anxious. Many already see the economy as something external, unpredictable and dangerous. In the study, members of the public spoke of it as a threat that “hangs over us all the time”; others said they had been “beaten” or “struck in the face” by it.

The language of ‘disruption’ works fine in the world of start-ups. It doesn’t work in the world of economics, that’s really just the world of people’s real lives. There were no easy options for Truss and Kwarteng, but the consequences of their ‘mini’ budget only made their task more difficult.

If the UK economy is to grow faster, people will have to be more willing to invest, to start a business, to learn something new, to take a step in pursuing an opportunity. People don’t want to be disturbed. They take risks when they are not afraid.

sarah.oconnor@ft.com