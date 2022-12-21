Most expensive streets in England and Wales revealed by Halifax

The most expensive street in the country has been revealed as Phillimore Gardens in London, where the average house price is £23.8 million.

Located in the affluent Kensington area, Phillimore Gardens is lined with multi-million pound mansions.

The street runs roughly north to south from Duchess of Bedford’s Walk to Kensington High Street and is close to Holland Park.

It is lined with trees and has a popular café – called Café Phillies – at one end of the street, a favorite of Piers Morgan who lives nearby.

The most expensive streets in England and Wales in 2022 are revealed by Halifax, with all the top 10 in London

Less than three miles away is Grosvenor Square in affluent Mayfair, which takes second place with an average price tag of £23.5 million.

The top three comprises London’s picturesque Illchester Place, where properties now cost an average of £17.7 million.

London dominates the list of most expensive streets from Halifax, with only one road outside the capital making the top 20. Titlarks Hill in Ascot is ranked position 12 and houses on the street have an average price tag of £12.3 million.

Pictured: Houses in London’s Phillimore Gardens, which typically sell for around £24 million, according to Halifax’s listing

The third most expensive street in England and Wales is Illchester Place in London (pictured), where properties now cost an average of £17.7 million

Outside the capital, wealthier buyers looking for an exclusive postcode in the North East or East Midlands would need around £1.5m, making these the lowest priced ‘most expensive’ regions in the country.

Halifax’s Kim Kinnaird said: ‘For almost all of us, these houses and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.

‘It’s not surprising that London’s roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a house in London’s Phillimore Gardens can cost you an average of £24 million.

That said, the price of a prestigious address can vary wildly across the UK. Living on the most expensive street in the North East or the East Midlands costs almost £1.5 million.’

Ramside Park in Durham tops the list of the five most expensive streets in the North East with an average house price of £1,553,000

Pictured: Homes in Durham’s Ramside Park are the most expensive in the region, according to the latest figures from Halifax

Six of the North East’s most expensive streets are now in Newcastle Upon Tyne, but it’s Ramside Park in Durham – with an average house price of £1,553,000 – that took first place in the region.

Gubeon Wood, Morpeth – at £1,491,000 – was second, followed by Graham Park Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne – at £1,339,000 – at third.

The remaining streets in the top 10 are in Newcastle Upon Tyne, Runnymede Road at £1,245,000, South Drive at £1,201,000, North Avenue at £1,168,000, Westfield Drive at £1,147,000 and Mitchell Avenue at £1,074 .000.

Broadway in Altrincham – at £3,184,000 – is now the most expensive street in the North West with four other streets in Altrincham also ranking in the top 10.

These are Barrow Lane at £2,998,000, Theobald Road at £2,378,000, Hill Top at £2,309,000 and Stanhope Road at £2,215,000.

The most expensive street in the region is Manor House Lane, Leeds at £2,367,000, followed by Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate – at £1.77 million – and The Purey Cust, York at £1,754,000.

Broadway in Altrincham tops the list of the five most expensive streets in the North West with an average house price of £3,184,000

One of the most expensive streets in England and Wales is Grosvenor Square in London (pictured), where properties now cost an average of £23.5 million

Manor House Lane in Leeds tops the list of the five most expensive streets in Yorkshire and the Humber with an average house price of £2,367,000

In the West Midlands, Bakers Lane in Solihull is the most expensive street, with houses costing an average of £2,341,000.

Ladywood Road at £2,029,000 and Kenilworth Close at £1,902,000 are both in Sutton Coldfield and rank second and third respectively in the region.

Warren Hill in Leicester – at £1,615,000 – is the most expensive street, followed by Melton Road, Nottingham at £1.6 million and Park Lane in Towcester at £1,348,000.

Bakers Lane in Solihull tops the list of the five most expensive streets in the West Midlands with an average house price of £2,341,000

Warren Hill in Leicester tops the list of the five most expensive streets in the East Midlands with an average house price of £1,615,000

Pictured: Chaucer Road in Cambridge has the highest average home price in the region, says Halifax

Chaucer Road in Cambridge tops the list of the five most expensive streets in the East of England with an average house price of £4.24 million

In the East, the six most expensive streets are all over £3 million. Chaucer Road in Cambridge at £4.24 million is top, followed by Coopersale Street in Epping at £3,567,000, then Newlands Avenue in Radlett at £3,432,000.

The only street outside London to be in the top 20 most expensive streets in Britain is Titlarks Hill in Ascot at £12,318,000 followed in the region by Westbrook Hill in Godalming at £8,960,000 and East Road in Weybridge at £8,364,000.

Titlarks Hill in Ascot tops the list of the five most expensive streets in the South East with an average house price of £12,318,000

Lawrence Drive in Poole tops the list of the five most expensive streets in the East of England with an average house price of £4,085,000

Five of the top 10 most expensive streets in the South West are in Poole, Dorset, with Lawrence Drive taking the top spot at £4,085,000, with properties costing at least £4 million on average.

Weston Park in the historic city of Bath – with an average price tag of £3,328,000 – is second and Mornish Road, Poole, is third at £2.85 million.

Benar Headland in Pwlheli tops the list of the five most expensive streets in Wales with an average house price of £1.73 million

Benar Headland in Pwllheli is the most expensive street in Wales with an average price of £1,730,000, followed by Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno at £1,219,000 and Hanley Cwrt in Usk at £1,152,000.

In the capital of Wales, Cardiff, Westbourne Crescent is the most expensive street at £1,003,000.