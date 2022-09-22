A sewer flood occurs when wastewater and solids go down the drains and have nowhere to go. In effect, the pipe is clogged. This can be due to objects sticking in the pipes and preventing water and waste from getting past. It can also be a result of a broken or damaged pipe, this also prevents water flow.

Once the clog occurs the wastewater and products build up in the pipe until they rise back into the house as they have nowhere else to go.

The result is a flooded bathroom with wastewater. That means you have a hygiene issue and potentially an expensive repair bill.

It’s not something that most people want to deal with. The good news is that you shouldn’t have to, you simply need to know the most effective ways to prevent sewer floods.

Inspect Regularly

The first thing you should do is invest in a pipe inspection camera. This is a tiny camera attached to the end of a pipe that can be fed into your sewer pipe. The camera will give you a live feed of what is inside your pipes.

If you notice any build-up of waste products on the walls or any signs of damage, you’ll want to take action.

Build-up can be removed with a brush on the end of a set of drain rods. Breakages or cracks will need to be repaired. That means even inserting an insert inside the existing pipe or digging it up.

By inspecting the pipes regularly you’ll spot issues early and will be able to deal with them before they cause a sewer flood.

Watch What Goes Down The Drain

Sewer floods are usually caused by blockages which are generally the result of objects getting stuck inside your pipes. Some of the worst offenders are children’s toys, wet wipes, and sanitary products.

You need to make sure that the only things going into your sewer is wastewater, human waste, and toilet paper. Everything else needs to go in the bin.

This also includes what goes down the kitchen sink. Many people pour liquid grease or fat down the drain, assuming that it is liquid so it will drain away. Unfortunately, it is only liquid when hot. As it cools moving through the waste pipes it will solidify and potentially cause a blockage.

All food waste should go into a compost bin instead of down the drain.

Check Your Connections

There should be no 90° turns in your sewer pipes, this is simply creating a place for products to merge together and clog, even the items that should be in your sewer pipe.

Check that all the turns are 45° or less. If any are greater you’ll want to replace them. It’s cheaper and easier than dealing with a clogged pipe and the resulting sewer flood. You can use your sewer camera to check the turns. This will help you locate them and verify that their angles are correct.

Finally, it won’t help with clogs and other issues but fitting a backwater prevention valve will help to stop any wastewater from coming back up the pipes.