Tech
By Jacky
Most cyberattacks now use encrypted channels

Many modern cyberattacks use encrypted traffic, meaning they’re harder to identify and repel, says a new report from Zscaler.

It argues that companies should use a cloud-native zero-trust architecture to better monitor internet-bound traffic and defend against incoming threats.

