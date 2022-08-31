Most Chinese adults say the US ‘regularly bullies’ Beijing, study finds 

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a “bully” and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey.

A poll conducted by the business intelligence firm Morning Consult of a nationally representative sample of 1,000 people found that 67 percent of those polled felt their country was not respected by foreign powers.

Morning Consult also reported that nearly 6 in 10 people felt China should stand up to “bullying” from abroad, with 54 percent identifying the US as one of the most common perpetrators.

It comes amid a significant decline in US-China relations in recent weeks after several prominent US politicians visited the self-governing islands of Taiwan, which China claims is a breakaway province in need of “reunification.”

Last week US Senator Marsha Blackburn landed in Taiwan – the fourth US official to do so since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s infamous visit earlier this month — declaring, “I just landed in Taiwan to send a message to Beijing that we won’t be bullied,” thus reversing Chinese allegations of bullying.

“The United States remains steadfast in protecting freedom around the world, and will not tolerate any attempt to undermine our nation and our allies.”

Taiwan is a series of islands about 80 miles off the coast of mainland China where the East China Sea meets the South China Sea

US Senator Marsha Blackburn (L) is greeted by a Taiwanese official as she arrives in Taipei, Taiwan last week

Pelosi, second in line to the US presidency after the vice president, was the most senior elected US official to visit Taiwan in decades.

A week after her visit, Beijing sent warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around the island, the largest military exercises of its kind since the mid-1990s.

Taiwan has accused Beijing of using Pelosi’s visit as an excuse to launch exercises that could serve as a rehearsal for an invasion, and Chinese military figures have spoken publicly about the exercises being a dry run for a possible blockade of Taiwan. .

But the Chinese ambassador to Russia, just 10 days after Pelosi left Taiwan, described the US as a “true destroyer” of world peace and declared America “the initiator and main instigator” of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zhang Hanhui blamed the US for the tens of thousands of deaths in Ukraine and accused them of deliberately expanding NATO to “threat” Russia.

Hanhui later in striking remarks to Kremlin news agency TASS: “China strongly opposes the following misguided US actions: hegemony, intimidation and bullying.

“American hegemony and power politics have become the greatest challenge to the progress and peaceful development of human civilization.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured in March after video call with US President Joe Biden as the two nations tried to manage their dwindling relations

China’s Moscow man Zhang Hanhui has been a staunch apologist for Russia’s war in Ukraine

He continued: ‘We hope the United States will understand that’ […] indirect wars and interference in the internal affairs of other countries have no prospect.

“Non-intervention in internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world.”

With the collapse of US-China relations, the Biden administration has forged new alliances in Asia-Pacific with countries such as India, Australia and Japan to counterbalance Beijing’s power.

But despite the political disagreement between the two world powers, China remains the US’s largest trading partner.

America was the customer for one sixth of China’s total exports in 2021.