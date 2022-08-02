Most but not all Texas coaches say they’ll plan for climate change

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



A survey of coaches and athletic officials in Texas indicates that many of them would be wise to think more carefully about the risks their students face from climate change, according to Rice University researchers who conducted the statewide survey. .

Rice climate scientist Sylvia Dee led a survey of Texas coaches, trainers and sports directors showing that while many are aware of the risks of outdoor workouts during the height of summer, not everyone is on board to adapt to warmer weather. again. Dee said that’s worrying in light of recent warnings that climate change is already making Texas summers hotter. For example, a 2021 report from the Texas State Climatologist’s office said Texans should expect the number of 100-degree days each summer to nearly double by 2036 compared to the 2001-2020 average numbers.

“It’s one thing to send out a survey, but we have to think ahead and have difficult conversations about what to do if it’s too hot in the near future (or even now) to play football in the summer,” he said. says Dee, an assistant professor of earth, environmental, and planetary sciences. “I hope receiving this survey has made these athletic staff think about the issue.”

The survey of hundreds of coaches and athletic directors at Texas high schools, colleges and universities found that most are aware of the dangers of intense workouts and strenuous events when temperatures above 95 degrees Fahrenheit can put athletes at risk for heat-related illness.

They indicated that they are closely monitoring harmful heat, humidity and wet bulb temperatures and will adjust schedules as necessary. But surprisingly, some indicated that they do not recognize climate change or its implications for the health of athletes and their programs.

The results appear in an open access paper in the journal American Geophysical Union GeoHealth.

Organized and conducted by students starting during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the 22-question survey went to 4,701 email contacts, with full responses from 224 Texas coaches and officials, 51% of whom were soccer coaches.

The study was based on state-of-the-art simulations developed by the National Center for Atmospheric Research to compare temperature, heat index, humidity and wet bulb temperature in Texas over two key time periods: 1976-2000 and 2076-2100. The projections include estimates for high and low carbon emission scenarios through the end of the century.

They predicted that average air temperatures, heat index values ​​and wet bulb temperatures will all rise significantly in the future, with heat index values ​​regularly exceeding 113 degrees Fahrenheit in Houston, Austin and San Antonio, and more than 110 degrees in Dallas, even in the lower emissions. scenario. In cities in West and North Texas, including Lubbock, El Paso, Midland/Odessa and Abilene, maximum heat index values ​​could be 30 degrees higher than they are now.

Wet bulb temperature is the temperature of an air parcel with 100% humidity, basically the point at which athletes — and everyone else — can no longer sweat to cool their bodies. According to one study, even the healthiest people would not survive a wet bulb temperature of 95 degrees for more than a few hours in the shade.

“It’s pretty rare that you’d see wet bulb temperatures on a news broadcast,” Dee said. “While a weather forecast usually reports the heat index (the ‘feel-like’ number that combines temperature and humidity), the wet bulb temperature is the one that matters for heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat exercise-induced illness.”

All of those who responded to the survey reported being aware of heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service, and 88% said they factor those warnings into decisions about whether or not to cancel the workout. However, only 54% say they consider humidity when making decisions.

“This discrepancy suggests that there may be a lack of understanding among athletic personnel in how humidity affects perceived temperature,” the researchers wrote.

They noted that “athletic staff put more emphasis on and were more concerned about the impact of temperature than about climate change.” Over 30% of those who responded were “not at all concerned” about the effects of climate change.

Dee noted that there are state-level guidelines that discuss heat illness risks for various athletic activities. “But there’s certainly no acknowledgment of an increasing risk going forward in any of these documents,” she said.

Dee said the Rice athletes among her intro students inspired the project. “I asked them what they do when it’s 100 degrees and humid outside. Where are you going? How do you deal with that?” she said. “That got me thinking it would be fun to get them to think about the effects of climate change on student athletes.”

The first pandemic summer of 2020 provided the opportunity to put them to work through online internships and gathering contact information for Texas coaches and officials. Along with designing the survey itself, she said it took nearly two years.

To better understand the reactions, Dee and her Rice team collaborated with Christine Nittrouer, formerly a Ph.D. student of Mikki Hebl in Rice’s Department of Psychological Sciences and now a colleague at Texas Tech University who is used to analyzing research data, as well as colleagues studying extreme weather and epidemiology.

“Unsurprisingly, it’s going to get really hot,” Dee said. “But it was a little frightening that, in relation to the physiological limit, there is a lot of evidence that it is already too hot for student athletes to exercise safely outside.”

She and co-author Nittrouer are interested in a follow-up collaboration that goes beyond the sports field.

“There is interesting work to be done in this area,” she said. “Much will depend heavily on our colleagues in the social sciences and humanities to think about how we communicate the risks to people in a way that will help them change their minds.”

More information:

Sylvia Dee et al, Increasing health risks during outdoor sports due to climate change in Texas: projections versus attitudes, GeoHealth (2022). Sylvia Dee et al, Increasing health risks during outdoor sports due to climate change in Texas: projections versus attitudes,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022GH000595

