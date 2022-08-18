‘Most beautiful girl in the world’ Thylane Blondeau flaunts her svelte physique in a blue bikini

<!–

She became an unexpected star after she was named “the most beautiful girl in the world” at the age of six.

And Thylane Blondeau continued to show off her flawless appearance as she slipped into a blue bandeau bikini for a sizzling beach shoot with ETAM on Thursday.

The 20-year-old model shone in the revealing two-piece bottoms as she lay on the beach for the sexy snap.

Stunning: Thylane Blondeau, 20, continued to show off her flawless looks as she slipped into a blue bandeau bikini on Thursday for sizzling beach shoot with ETAM on Thursday

Thylane’s impressive abs were on full display in the revealing blue strapless bikini as she posed for the French lingerie brand’s shoot.

The fashion star glimpsed a tattoo on her torso as she completed her look with dainty gold jewelry.

It comes after Thylane turned up the heat with a slew of photos shared on Instagram during her sun-filled getaway in Portugal.

She donned a very leggy display in a skimpy white leotard with silver cross prints, before changing into a leopard print bikini.

Hot stuff: It comes after Thylane turned up the heat with a slew of photos shared on Instagram during her sun-filled getaway in Portugal

She continued her look with white-and-purple leather sneakers and framed her face with black sunglasses as she bent over in a sizzling pose.

In late 2021, Thylane revealed that she has had multiple surgeries in the past year due to complications with ovarian cysts.

The influencer shared an Instagram post about her health issues and posted photos of her hospital bed.

She explained that she had surgery after an ovarian cyst “exploded in her stomach.”

Wowzers: She put on a very leggy display in a skimpy white leotard with silver cross prints

Out of this world: She morphed into a leopard print bikini and spread out her enviable physique as she took part in a poolside photo shoot in a video uploaded to her story

“The next day I had an appointment with a wonderful doctor (Olivier Kadoch) who immediately saw that I had a 5.6 cm cyst touching my ovary, so he sent me to do an IRM and was diagnosed an hour later. the doctor called me and asked me to go straight to the hospital for emergency surgery.’

Today I finally feel better. I finally feel free. I really thought I was crazy for complaining about my stomach for so long. Glad I never gave up,” she gushed.

“From this experience, I’ve learned that when your body hurts, don’t let it slide and take care of it, see different doctors until some of them find the problem and cure it. Any pain, even the little ones, can hide something far more important.”

Brave: In late 2021, Thylane revealed she has had multiple surgeries in the past year due to complications with ovarian cysts

Thylane went on to thank her doctor “who literally saved my life,” as well as her mother for traveling from the south of France to be with her. She ended her post by paying tribute to friend Ben Attal ‘who helped me with my stomach problems since 1 year ❤️.’

The fashionista is the daughter of footballer Patrick Blondeau and rose to fame at the age of six in 2007 after she was named the “most beautiful girl in the world.”

It’s an accolade she’s won twice, as 11 years later, Thylane won the coveted title again and topped TC Candler’s annual award list for 2018.

The awards, which started in 1990, pride themselves on being one of the most ‘diverse’ of beauty awards.

A delighted Thylane, who took to Instagram at the time, thanked the competition for the award, admitting she “couldn’t believe it.”