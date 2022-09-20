Most Australians support monarchy after yjr Queen’s death

<!–

Fewer than half of Australians believe the country should become a republic as around four million of them lined up to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is returning to Australia after joining more than 2000 people at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral and related events.

While Mr Albanese has been reluctant to talk about an Australian republic out of respect for the Queen, a Guardian Essential poll published on Tuesday found 43 per cent support for the constitutional change.

There was also a 50-50 split on whether King Charles III should be Australia’s head of state.

Support for a republic is higher for men (52 percent) than women (35 percent).

Australians will get their own chance to pay tribute to the Queen with a public holiday on Thursday for National Remembrance Day, followed by a parliamentary condolence motion on Friday.

A national commemoration at Parliament House in Canberra, involving federal, state and territory leaders and High Court judges, will be the main event of the Bank Holiday.

On Monday evening Australian time, the Queen’s body was taken from London’s Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service attended by what has been described as one of the largest gatherings of world leaders.

On Monday, the Queen’s body was taken from London’s Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service attended by what has been described as one of the largest gatherings of world leaders (pictured)

Queen Elizabeth was one of the longest-reigning monarchs in world history – an achievement acknowledged by the 500 monarchs, heads of state and other leaders who attended the service, steeped in tradition.

A committal service was held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor after the funeral, before the Queen was buried in a private ceremony alongside her husband Philip, who died last year aged 99.

She was laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where her father, mother and sister are also buried.

In Sydney, mourners filled the pews at St. Andrew’s Cathedral to see a live viewing of the funeral after a solemn choral service and 45 minutes of bells.

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister Patrick Gorman said Australia’s connection with Britain ran deep and the unity expressed after the Queen’s death served as a reminder of those ties.

“What we will see on Thursday when we have the commemoration is more examination and reflection on the deep ties that Queen Elizabeth II had with Australia,” he told the ABC on Tuesday.

‘I was definitely surprised by how emotional I felt watching the service.’

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister Patrick Gorman said on Tuesday (pictured, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and King Charles III descend in central London at the funeral on Monday)

Support for a republic is higher among men (52 per cent) than women (35 per cent), according to a poll (King Charles pictured with Mr Albanese at Buckingham Palace at the weekend)

Gorman said both republicans and monarchists had been able to unite in their admiration for the Queen’s longevity, while acknowledging that some in society, such as Indigenous Australians, might see the monarchy in a darker light.

“It’s really important that these perspectives are shared,” he said.

‘Australia’s history as we know it did not start in 1788 and indeed not all of our history is history that we can be proud of today.’

Protocols in place dictate that the Australian Day of Mourning will be held the day after the Prime Minister and Governor-General return from the UK.