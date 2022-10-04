WhatsNew2Day
Moss genome study identifies two new species

Science
By Jacky

Scientists used genome sequencing and computational biology to figure out the genetic profile of a new moss species, Sphagnum magni, which is typically found in the southeastern United States. Credit: Blanka Aguero, Duke University

A team from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Duke University and other institutions studying Sphagnum moss have identified two new species in North America, and they are learning how evolution may influence the species’ role in carbon storage.

Researchers looking at moss samples from distant habitats used genome sequencing and advanced calculations to identify differences within the Sphagnum magellanicum complex. So far, they have discovered S. magni and S. diabolicum, which differ in geographic distribution and may have evolved in response to climate.

“By understanding their evolution and genetic diversity, we can begin to link some of the traits of these organisms to their impact on carbon cycling,” said ORNL’s Bryan Piatkowski.

Sphagnum is the chief engineer of peatlands in the Northern Hemisphere, where a third of terrestrial carbon is stored. The moss’s response to warmer temperatures can provide predictions about how much carbon is trapped in the soil or released into the atmosphere.

    Florida’s hardwood hammock forests are a typical southern habitat for S. magni. Credit: Jonathan Shaw, Duke University

    Another newly discovered Sphagnum species, S. diabolicum, is mostly found in habitats in the northern US. Credit: Jonathan Shaw, Duke University

More information:
A. Jonathan Shaw et al, Phylogenomic structure and speciation in an emerging model: the Sphagnum magellanicum complex (Bryophyta), New phytologist (2022). DOI: 10.1111/nph.18429

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Quote: Moss genome study identifies two new species (2022, Oct. 4), retrieved Oct 4, 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-moss-genome-species.html

This document is copyrighted. Other than fair dealing for personal study or research, nothing may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

