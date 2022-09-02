Mosman outrage over Dick’s Diggers sign at Woolworths construction site

<!–

A primitive billboard on a construction site that reads ‘our target is your hole’ has divided one of Australia’s wealthiest suburbs, with some residents angry because the dingy message is in full view of children.

Sydney excavation company Dick’s Diggers has raised eyebrows by putting the sign on the site of a new Woolworths store being built in Mosman on the city’s north coast – just 200 meters from a nearby school.

The sign has been labeled ‘dirty and filthy’ by offended locals, less than a year after NSW Land and Environment Court gave the green light to the controversial $5.3 million project that had sparked bitter reactions from some local residents.

“My wife and I walked past the Woolworths construction site today and we were shocked at the language being displayed so rudely,” one “stunned” man posted to a community Facebook page.

An offended local took to the Mosman Living Facebook page to express his anger at the controversial sign (pictured)

“There’s a school not even that far away. I am stunned.

‘How many thousands of children are exposed to such filth? Our village is above this filth after all.’

Another resident commented, “Almost any kid who walks past that sign will laugh out loud.”

“Believe me, kids have seen a lot worse for lunch,” added another.

The now-deleted message continues the spark reaction almost a week later.

‘I think we know who the real d*** is… Now even Aussie humor is attacked by PC w******. I dare not even comment on the complainant’s use of long fur,” remarked one man.

One woman added, “Gosh, there are some real ‘Karens’ out there!”

Sydney’s Triple M breakfast team also poked fun at the controversy this week.

“It’s the mean streets of Mosman,” host Chris Page joked as he read the offended man’s comments in a dignified voice, mocking the wealthy residents of the wealthy suburbs.

Co-host Jess Eva added: ‘I don’t know about your kids, but mine are exposed to a lot more!’

The sign may remain for some time as the new Woolworths store will not open its doors until mid-2023.