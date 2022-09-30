Mosman boat saga: Harold Scruby calls for tougher boat trailer laws after Sydney north shore drama

Another boat trailer parking saga has emerged in one of Australia’s wealthiest suburbs just days after the issue divided well-heeled locals.

Debate raged in the upscale suburb of Mosman on Sydney’s lower north shore after a woman launched a scathing attack on a community Facebook page calling on the owner of a six-metre boat parked outside her harborside mansion to remove it.

Laureen Ong’s post set off a chain reaction of outrage among locals, with hundreds of commenters disagreeing on who was right – as others joked about the uproar.

The saga escalated when the boat owner, Palle Lunoe, hit back, noting that his boat was legally parked and declaring that concerned locals ‘have had too much free time’.

The furore has prompted Mosman local Harold Scruby to renew calls for tougher laws as he shared photos of the separate boat and trailer which he claims has been parked in his street on and off for more than 10 years.

The Pedestrian Council of Australia chairman admitted to Daily Mail Australia that he has never raised any concerns because it doesn’t affect him unless he has visitors and he know that it is not illegal for the owner to leave their boat and trailer there.

Pictures have emerged of another parked boat and trailer in Mosman

Harold Scruby (pictured) has never complained about the boat and trailer in his street as the owner is within their rights

But Mr Scruby has renewed calls for the NSW Government to toughen the laws and issue big penalties to owners who leave them permanently parked on the street.

He described the problem as the ‘new epidemic’.

He says the boat and trailer take up three parking spaces on his street.

“It’s been there for about 10 years or more and is rarely moved,” Mr Scruby said.

‘I never complained because the owner has the right to leave it there.

‘I have off-street parking so it doesn’t bother me unless I have visitors who need to park on the street.’

Sir. Mr Scruby said it was a problem not only on the lower north shore, but other parts of Sydney, including the northern beaches and in the inner west.

Three years ago Northern Beaches Council introduced permanent ‘No Parking – Motor Vehicles Excepted’ signs at 11 sites banning the parking of boats and trailers after a six-month trial period.

Mosman locals erupted last weekend after a commercial pilot parked his 6m boat in the street outside a harborside home (above). The boat has since been removed

“Trailers parked on residential streets in NSW towns are out of control. It’s the new epidemic,” Mr Scruby said.

“From a pedestrian safety perspective, because they disproportionately take up motor vehicle parking spaces, it encourages motorists to stop and/or park illegally.”

Seven years ago, then Local Government Minister and now Deputy Premier Paul Toole introduced laws allowing councils to impound boat trailers if they are parked on NSW streets for more than 28 days.

But the laws are rarely used by councils as they are too difficult to enforce.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lunoe has removed his boat, which was at the center of the recent neighborhood furore.

He had initially asked Ms Ong’s husband if it was blocking their driveway and when her spouse said no, he left the boat and drove away.

Commercial pilot Palle Lunoe (above) parked his boat in front of a home that wasn’t his for five days in the affluent neighborhood

Boat and trailer parking is not just a problem in Mosman. Pictured are bpand trailers on Sydney’s northern beaches earlier this year

But as the days progressed, Ms Ong’s frustration grew that the craft was blocking her view of traffic as she backed out of her driveway, and then that it was apparently hampering construction work on her property.

‘Please move your boat! If you are the owner or know the owner, I request that it be removed immediately,’ she wrote on a community page.

‘We are having construction work done on my house. It has made two huge deliveries with a crane, difficult to unload supplies so far.’

The post sparked outrage – with several residents slamming the owner for ditching the boat in the suburban street.

The situation escalated hours later when the boat’s owner hit back, noting his boat was legally parked and declaring worried locals ‘have a little too much free time’.

Registered boat trailers can be legally parked in a residential street for up to 28 days, but the issue remains controversial among Mosman locals.

Earlier this month, Mosman Council decided to introduce four-hour limits at nine car parks in Mosman Bay to address boat trailer parking in the area.

ATO data recently released by Canstar listed Mosman as the sixth wealthiest suburb in the country.