Mosman boat: Affluent suburb up in arms over boat drama parked by REX pilot

One of Australia’s most affluent suburbs is up in arms after a commercial pilot parked his massive boat in a residential road and left it there for days.

Laureen Ong noticed on Saturday that a vessel about six meters long had been parked outside her Mosman home in Sydney’s Lower North Shore.

The owner of the boat had asked Mrs Ong’s husband if it was blocking their driveway and when her husband said no, he left the boat and drove away.

But as the days progressed, Ms Ong’s frustration grew that the craft was blocking her view of traffic as she backed out of her driveway, and then that it was apparently hampering construction work on her property.

Ms Ong turned to a local Facebook group in an attempt to find the owner and demand they move the boat immediately.

This large boat parked outside a home in Mosman, on Sydney’s lower north shore, has sparked controversy after it was left on the street for days

Homeowner v boat owner: Laureen Ong (left) told Daily Mail Australia she had no problem with the boat owner – pilot Palle Luneo (right) left his boat on her street – but wanted it moved away from next door ​​her driveway

‘Please move your boat! If you are the owner or know the owner, I request that it be removed immediately,’ she wrote.

‘We are having construction work done on my house. It has made two huge deliveries with a crane, difficult to unload supplies so far.’

Vote Whose side are you on? The home owner 61 votes

The boat owner 9 votes

The post sparked outrage – with several residents slamming the owner for ditching the boat in the suburban street.

The situation escalated hours later when the boat’s owner – REX Airlines first officer Palle Lunoe – hit back, noting his boat was legally parked and declaring worried locals ‘have a little too much free time’.

To all the upset Mosmanites – this is my boat. I’m happy to face it,’ he wrote.

“The trailer is legal and the boat is legally parked. It is a registered vehicle and therefore has every right to be parked on the road.

‘I spoke to the owners of the house on the left. They are happy about that. The people in the house on the right were leaving the driveway when I parked it there and they refused to stop to talk about it.

‘Having said that, I’m happy to move it if that [sic] causes nuisance. Although a simple pleasant request would have sufficed.

Residents said they were concerned because the boat obscured their view of oncoming traffic as they exit their driveways

The boat trailer is parked on a piece of curb between two driveways

‘Honestly, you should read up on the ruckus this caused. Maybe you have a little too much free time.’

The boat left locals divided, with some saying Mr Lunoe’s post – which received more than 860 reactions – provides ‘insight into the minds of… rich people’.

“Seriously just because you’re blessed to live in one of the most expensive suburbs in Sydney doesn’t mean you have the right to never ever be bothered in the slightest way,” read one response.

‘It is actually your boat that parks it outside your house or pays for a mooring. Common courtesy,” commented another.

Ms Ong told Daily Mail Australia that neither she nor her husband had believed that Mr Lunoe planned to park his boat in front of their house for five days.

In the picture: Construction cones outside Mrs Ong’s house, where work is being done on the front steps

“My husband thought he was only parking it for a short while and it wasn’t like it was going to stay here,” she said.

‘Everyone kind of assumed he was up to something or doing something, but I guess that wasn’t the case.

‘He didn’t say it would take five days. [If he did] my husband would obviously have said something.’

Mrs Ong said she had no beef with him – I understand that everyone has to park their boats and trailers and people have parked them on the street – that’s fine’.

“My big problem was driving in and out of my driveway, I couldn’t see and the bus stop is right there,” she said.

‘They fly by and so I have to be very careful and I can’t see when I’ll get out [of the driveway] with my children.’

Ms Ong said she has not been able to use her garage as it is now filled with building materials that could not be dropped off at the right place.

She said she first contacted the council but they were unable to help so she decided to try and track down Mr Lunoe in person instead.

Lunoe, who lives in an apartment 2 km away, bought his boat three months ago

But while she felt her post was polite and reasonable, she said he appeared to be ‘very upset’ and ‘unkind’ to her.

“I wanted to find him to ask him and the only way I could was by writing the post, but he took it offensively,” she said.

‘I was very surprised by the way he reacted to us and we tried to talk to him over the phone and not make this ugly. It was obviously a misunderstanding.

Ms Ong later updated her original post to explain her reasons for wanting the boat moved

‘But [the phone call] just wasn’t pretty. He was not happy and said “your wife blew it all out of proportion”.’

Ms Ong said she spoke to Mr Lunoe on Tuesday and he agreed to move the boat later that night.

However, she said he wrote back to her to say he could no longer do it due to personal reasons, but promised to do it the next morning.

From 15 Wednesday, the boat had still not been removed and Ms Ong said she had not heard an update from him on when it would be picked up.

Ms Ong said there were other areas on the street that did not block driveways where he could have parked.

‘He could just park it around the corner. There are spaces there where it doesn’t block driveways or bother anyone,” she said.

But Mr Lunoe, who lives 2km away from the car park in a flat, said he is not one of those people ‘who buys a boat and leaves it there for six months’.

He said he was happy to move the boat, which he has owned for three months, but it dawns on him that ‘no one is polite anymore’.

“All she had to do was type ‘who owns this boat?’ online,” he said.

Mr Lunoe is seen during a walk by the sea

‘It caused a huge stir.

‘If she had been building something going, I would have just come up to move the boat.

‘But everyone goes to 500% anger and acts in quite extreme ways, and the whole community gets involved with 600% anger.’

Sir. Lunoe said he doesn’t have an argument with the homeowners and is sure they are “nice.”

But he believes that we ‘live in a community which means that people have to live with other people in mind’.

“People increasingly believe that they should be able to live in a society, but they should have the right to be upset if something inconveniences them,” he said.

‘…Which nothing can affect them.

‘You have to wonder if I’m really bothering anyone for them to cause a ruckus when all they have to do is slow down a little out of their driveway.’

Sir. Lunoe said he told Ms Ong’s husband at the time of drop-off that he would pick up his boat sometime during the week.

According to social media posts, Luneo enjoyed a trip to the Whitsundays earlier this month and shared a photo of another boat

He claimed he has been contacted by ‘hundreds of people’ offering him support during the saga, and even councilors had reached out asking him to be a public advocate for misconceptions about legal boat parking in the area.

From 5.30pm on Wednesday Mr Lunoe told Daily Mail Australia he had collected the boat.

Registered boat trailers can be legally parked in a residential street for up to 28 days, but the issue remains controversial among Mosman locals.

Earlier this month, Mosman Council decided to introduce four-hour limits at nine car parks in Mosman Bay to address boat trailer parking in the area.

Boats are common on streets throughout the suburb, which has an average house price of $5.3 million, with data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics placing residents’ average weekly household income in 2021 at $2,892 a week.

In August, data from the ATO released by Canstar found Mosman was the sixth richest suburb in the country.