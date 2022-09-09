Mortgage rates hit their highest level in 14 years at 5.89%

Average mortgage rates in the US have risen to a 14-year high, approaching 6 percent as it becomes clear to investors that the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive policy rate hikes to fight inflation.

The average 30-year fixed-term interest rate rose to 5.89 percent this week, surpassing the recent June peak and reaching the highest level since November 2008, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

Combined with home prices nearing record highs, that means the monthly mortgage payment for the average home is now 60 percent higher than it was a year ago, according to economist Nadia Evangelou of the National Association of Realtors.

Mortgage rates were just 2.86 percent a year ago, and sharply higher borrowing costs have put many home buyers out of the market, causing sales volumes to plummet.

Although median home prices faltered from their record highs in July, they are still 10.8 percent higher than a year ago, according to the NAR, as housing stock remains tight.

Due to the combination of higher prices and sharply increased borrowing costs, buying a home is now much less affordable than a year ago.

“Although borrowing costs have risen faster than people’s wages, buyers currently have to spend 10 percent more of their budget on their mortgage payments if they want to buy the home at the median price,” compared to last year, Evangelou said in response to the latest rate data. .

“These higher mortgage rates have already had an impact on housing market activity,” she added, saying that higher mortgage rates boosted home sales activity by 14 percentage points in July, compared to the 6 percent drop that would normally be expected. spoken it is observed from June to July.

Mortgage rates are closely following 10-year US Treasury yields, which hit their highest levels since June this week, as strong economic data pointed to further jumbo rate hikes by the Fed, which is trying to tame inflation without crashing the economy.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points at its late September meeting, which should push the Fed Funds rate to 3.25 percent, up from nearly zero in March.

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage is seen from 1971 to the present

Although home sales declined, prices remain solidly strong, with a national median selling price of $403,800 in July, up 10.8 percent from a year ago.

While higher mortgage rates have severely limited home sales, the national inventory remains tight by historical standards and prices across the country have yet to fall significantly.

But there are growing signs that some markets where house prices have risen the most could face a sharper correction, particularly on the West Coast.

Mortgage Analysis Company Black Knight Hospitalized a 0.77 percent drop in average home values ​​nationwide between June and July, the largest month-to-month drop since January 2011 in this week’s latest monthly mortgage report.

More than one in ten homes have seen their values ​​fall 4 percent or more since the market peaked — mostly along the West Coast

More than 85 percent of America's largest real estate markets are at least slightly off peak, and more than one in ten — mostly along the West Coast — are seeing prices fall 4 percent or more.

The company’s president, Ben Graboske, said July ended 31 consecutive months of rising prices. He warned that the real estate market was characterized by “volatility and rapid change.”

California tech hub San Jose has seen the biggest drop in prices, with homes there losing 10 percent of their value from their peak three months ago.

Seattle (7.7 percent), San Francisco (7.4 percent), San Diego (5.6 percent), Los Angeles (4.3 percent) and Denver (4.2 percent) also saw sharp declines over the same period. recorded relative to peak prices.

A further 5 percent drop in national home prices would push 275,000 borrowers and 0.9 percent of homes under water — also known as negative equity — when the amount they owe exceeds the real market value of the property. according to researchers.

Despite the monthly declines, the report calculated that national median home prices are 14.5 percent higher than a year ago, three times higher than the historical average.