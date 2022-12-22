Mortgage guarantee scheme extended: Are 5% deposit loans still a good idea?

The government has extended its mortgage guarantee scheme for a year, which would allow more people with a 5 percent deposit to get on the real estate ladder.

The scheme, which started in April 2021, provides a financial guarantee from the government to provide lenders to encourage them to offer riskier 5 percent mortgages.

It can be used for homes valued up to £600,000 and now runs until December 2023.

It was originally introduced to help savers get up the real estate ladder in the wake of the pandemic, when lenders withdrew their 95 percent mortgage deals.

Since the popular Help to Buy scheme closed to new applications in October, the mortgage guarantee scheme offers another option for first-time buyers.

First-time buyers: It is hoped that the extension of the mortgage guarantee scheme will help more first-time buyers on the real estate ladder

First Secretary of the Treasury, John Glen MP, said: ‘For hard-working families facing today’s challenging economic conditions, it is good that we continue to help them secure their first home or move into their dream home.

“Extending this arrangement gives thousands of others the opportunity to benefit and supports the market as we navigate through these trying times.”

More than 24,000 households have now made use of the scheme. We explain how it works, what the pros and cons are and who might benefit from it.

Negative equity risk with falling house prices

New buyers are currently facing some of the toughest conditions in recent years with rising mortgage rates, an ongoing cost-of-living crisis and record-breaking rental costs.

While most analysts expect house prices to fall by up to 10 percent next year, one in five 18-45 year olds still think buying a home is unaffordable.

Mortgage brokers welcomed the extension of the mortgage guarantee scheme, but also pointed out that it is not without risks.

Due to the small deposit and the threat of a house price fall, there is a risk that homeowners will end up in negative equity when the outstanding balance on their mortgage exceeds the value of their property.

Nationally, Britain’s largest construction company has forecast house prices to fall by 5 per cent next year, and the forecast is conservative compared to others. Estate agency Savills expects prices to fall by 10 percent in 2023.

Earlier this month, Nationwide’s latest home price index revealed that home price growth slowed to just 4.4 percent in the year to November, from 7.2 percent the previous month. Between October and November house prices fell by nearly £4,500.

Charlotte Nixon, mortgage expert at wealth management firm Quilter said: “When home prices fall, the buyer with only 5 percent equity doesn’t have much equity to play with.

“Homeowners who end up with a negative equity will have a tough battle if they want to sell their house.”

But Nixon also adds that the plan’s popularity could rise anyway as new buyers are eager to find a way to take ownership.

Some lenders have already removed 5 percent deposit mortgages, and the government’s scheme could encourage others to continue offering them.

In November, Virgin Money pulled its 95 percent mortgage deals off the market due to “market conditions” amid forecasts of falling house prices.

Justin Moy, managing director at broker EHF Mortgages said: ‘This allows lenders to continue to offer mortgages to people with smaller deposits, with the extra risk covered by the government rather than the lender itself.’

However, he said they are not allowed to offer them on a two-year fixed term basis.

Moy added: “To cover the predicted rise in property values ​​and the weak market, it would be prudent for lenders to offer these 95 percent mortgages at longer fixed terms, say 3-5 years, because that will hopefully cover any will cover negative equity issues. , so when the mortgage is ready for renewal, there is excess value in the property.

This also helps check a borrower’s affordability. Even with a 95 per cent mortgage obligation, this will be a cheaper option than renting in many parts of the UK.”

New buyers are struggling to get up the real estate ladder as interest rates have skyrocketed

Data shows buyers are struggling to get mortgages approved, with nearly a fifth (23 per cent) of potential borrowers having their application rejected in the past 12 months, according to a survey by specialist lender Together.

When we dug into the numbers, Together found that 26 percent of those planning to buy a home through Help to Buy or shared ownership had their application rejected, illustrating the demand for a scheme that supports this part of the market .

Currently, the average mortgage rate on 95 percent loans is around 5 to 6 percent for two-year fixed-term agreements and 5 percent for five-year fixed-payment agreements.

For a £200,000 property, Halifax has a two-year fixed deal at 5.60 percent with a fee of £1,099 and a five-year fixed deal at 5 percent with the same fee.

Skipton Building Society has a five-year fixed deal at 5.45 per cent with a fee of £495.

How does the mortgage guarantee scheme work?

The scheme works with the government underwriting loans at 95 per cent, allowing borrowers to buy a property for up to £600.00 with just a 5 per cent down payment.

It offers lenders the opportunity to purchase a government guarantee that will compensate them for a portion of their losses if the home is repossessed.

The government charges a commercial fee for providing this guarantee.

You can get a joint or single mortgage, although it’s likely to be an amortization agreement rather than just interest.

Currently, lenders including NatWest, Halifax and Barclays offer mortgages under the guarantee scheme.

Others are still offering 5 percent mortgages outside the scheme, and the difference to buyers will be minimal.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of the scheme?

The main advantage for buyers is that they save less for a down payment.

Similar to the now-defunct Help to Buy, the scheme only requires buyers to put down 5 percent of their property price as a down payment to secure the property, instead of the more commonly offered 10 percent.

For example, if they wanted to buy a property for £150,000 with a 95 per cent mortgage under the guarantee scheme, they would need to find £7,500 for a down payment – compared to £15,000 if they bought with a standard 10 per cent deposit.

At a time when inflation is still in the double digits and rents are at record highs, any reduction in the amount new buyers have to spend is welcome for savers.

However, the scheme does have limitations. Unlike other options for first-time buyers, such as co-ownership, the mortgage guarantee scheme cannot be applied to new-build homes.

In addition, the scheme can be used to move house – you do not necessarily have to be a first-time buyer – but you cannot use it to buy a second home.