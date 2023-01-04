Mortgage credit falls to its lowest level since June 2020

Mortgage approvals fell by a fifth in November to the lowest since June 2020 as buyers reconsidered buying homes.
- Mortgage approvals fell to 46,075 in November from 57,875 in October
- Experts say the slowdown is due to buyers ‘taking stock’ of the market amid rising rates
- The choice of mortgage products is down 32% compared to last January
Mortgage approvals fell by a fifth from October to November last year as prospective buyers paused to ‘take stock’ amid the cost-of-living crisis and high mortgage rates.
Around 46,075 mortgages were approved in November, the lowest number since June 2020, according to the latest data from the Bank of England.
This is down from 57,875 in October and 68,969 in November 2021, a 33% drop year-on-year.
Mortgage approvals and new mortgage approvals fell month-over-month in November
Commenting on the figures, Gareth Lewis, commercial director at property lender MT Finance, said: ‘These figures clearly show the pressure facing consumers.
“Purchase approvals have declined, showing that many people stopped and took stock in November as rates continued to rise, wondering how high they were going to go and whether they could afford the purchase they were considering.
“Those who aren’t forced to move may well wonder if they should put that purchase on hold for now and wait until the picture clears up.”
Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, added: “Rates are pulling back, but still several percentage points higher than this time last year.”
“Price declines will become more widespread and sales volumes will come under pressure later this year as more buyers recalculate their financial position, but the downward trajectory will be smoother than anything seen in the chaotic final quarter of 2022.”
Bank of England data shows how fast mortgage approvals have fallen since late summer
For those who need a mortgage, the cost increase in recent months has been significant.
First-time buyers may find getting a mortgage approved more difficult, as higher interest rates combine with the cost-of-living crisis and higher rents to put additional pressure on household finances.
Currently, the average two-year fixed rate mortgage across all LTVs is 5.78 percent and the average five-year fixed rate is 5.62 percent. A year ago they were 2.65 percent and 2.88 percent, respectively.
Mortgage rates rose rapidly last year in the wake of the disastrous ‘mini-budget’ in September
Rapidly rising rates have also had an impact on those looking to remortgage. Remortgage approvals fell 37 percent in November compared to the previous month and 30 percent compared to November 2021.
Half of UK homeowners have a fixed rate mortgage that expires within the next two years. While rates are now falling from their fall highs, many of these borrowers will likely still see their monthly payments increase significantly, at a time when incomes are already tight.
At the same time, the number of mortgage products available to borrowers has dropped by almost a third compared to the same period last year.
There are currently 3,654 residential mortgage products on the market in all loan-to-value ratios, down 32 percent from the same time last year according to data from Moneyfacts.
Anil Mistry, principal and mortgage broker at RNR Mortgage Solutions, said some lenders had eliminated their 5 percent deposit mortgages because they expected house prices to fall and wanted to avoid negative equity risk.
At the same time, First Direct has launched a range of best buy fixed rate mortgage deals with loans for first time homebuyers, movers and those looking to remortgage.
The new range includes loans at a reduced rate of 60 and 75 percent, with a loan-to-value ratio of 4.29 to 5.19 percent.
What to do if you need a mortgage
Borrowers who need to find a mortgage because their current fixed rate agreement is coming to an end, or because they have agreed to purchase a home, should explore their options as soon as possible.
What if I need to re-mortgage?
Borrowers should shop around and talk to a mortgage broker and be prepared to act to secure a rate.
Anyone with a fixed-rate agreement ending within the next six to nine months should consider how much it would cost to remortgage now and consider closing a new agreement.
Most mortgage deals allow fees to be added to the loan and are then only charged when you withdraw. By doing this, borrowers can lock in a rate without paying expensive setup fees.
What if I am buying a house?
Those with agreed home purchases should also aim to lock in rates as soon as possible, so they know exactly what their monthly payments will be.
Homebuyers should be careful not to overstretch themselves and be prepared for the possibility of house prices falling from their current high levels, due to higher mortgage rates limiting people’s borrowing capacity.
How to Compare Mortgage Costs
The best way to compare mortgage costs and find the deal that’s right for you is to talk to a good broker.
You can use our best mortgage rate calculator to display offers that match your home value, mortgage size, term, and fixed rate needs.
Keep in mind, however, that rates can change quickly, so the advice is if you need a mortgage, compare rates and then speak to a broker as soon as possible, so they can help you find the right mortgage for you. .
