Mortgage credit falls to its lowest level since June 2020

The choice of mortgage products is down 32% compared to last January

Mortgage approvals fell by a fifth from October to November last year as prospective buyers paused to ‘take stock’ amid the cost-of-living crisis and high mortgage rates.

Around 46,075 mortgages were approved in November, the lowest number since June 2020, according to the latest data from the Bank of England.

This is down from 57,875 in October and 68,969 in November 2021, a 33% drop year-on-year.

Mortgage approvals and new mortgage approvals fell month-over-month in November

Commenting on the figures, Gareth Lewis, commercial director at property lender MT Finance, said: ‘These figures clearly show the pressure facing consumers.

“Purchase approvals have declined, showing that many people stopped and took stock in November as rates continued to rise, wondering how high they were going to go and whether they could afford the purchase they were considering.

“Those who aren’t forced to move may well wonder if they should put that purchase on hold for now and wait until the picture clears up.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, added: “Rates are pulling back, but still several percentage points higher than this time last year.”

“Price declines will become more widespread and sales volumes will come under pressure later this year as more buyers recalculate their financial position, but the downward trajectory will be smoother than anything seen in the chaotic final quarter of 2022.”

Bank of England data shows how fast mortgage approvals have fallen since late summer

For those who need a mortgage, the cost increase in recent months has been significant.

First-time buyers may find getting a mortgage approved more difficult, as higher interest rates combine with the cost-of-living crisis and higher rents to put additional pressure on household finances.

Currently, the average two-year fixed rate mortgage across all LTVs is 5.78 percent and the average five-year fixed rate is 5.62 percent. A year ago they were 2.65 percent and 2.88 percent, respectively.

Mortgage rates rose rapidly last year in the wake of the disastrous ‘mini-budget’ in September

Rapidly rising rates have also had an impact on those looking to remortgage. Remortgage approvals fell 37 percent in November compared to the previous month and 30 percent compared to November 2021.

Half of UK homeowners have a fixed rate mortgage that expires within the next two years. While rates are now falling from their fall highs, many of these borrowers will likely still see their monthly payments increase significantly, at a time when incomes are already tight.

At the same time, the number of mortgage products available to borrowers has dropped by almost a third compared to the same period last year.

There are currently 3,654 residential mortgage products on the market in all loan-to-value ratios, down 32 percent from the same time last year according to data from Moneyfacts.

Anil Mistry, principal and mortgage broker at RNR Mortgage Solutions, said some lenders had eliminated their 5 percent deposit mortgages because they expected house prices to fall and wanted to avoid negative equity risk.

At the same time, First Direct has launched a range of best buy fixed rate mortgage deals with loans for first time homebuyers, movers and those looking to remortgage.

The new range includes loans at a reduced rate of 60 and 75 percent, with a loan-to-value ratio of 4.29 to 5.19 percent.