Morrisons in festive flop: setback for private equity owners as rivals cash in

Morrisons was the biggest loser among British supermarkets over Christmas as shoppers flocked to rivals.

In a stinging setback for its private equity owners, industry figures showed sales at the Bradford-based grocery store fell 2.9 per cent to £3.1bn in the 12 weeks to 25 April. December.

Waitrose, part of the John Lewis Partnership, was the only other grocer to see a decline, with sales falling 0.7 percent.

The scale of the slump raises new alarm about Morrisons’ management since its £7bn takeover by US firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) in 2021.

And it was a stark contrast to rivals with sky-high prices and robust demand sending total grocery sales to a record £12.8bn in the last four weeks before Christmas, up 9.4% on the same period of the previous year.

The Kantar report showed that traditional Morrisons rivals Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda fared much better.

Sales at Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda rose more than 6 per cent.

German discounters Lidl and Aldi were once again the fastest growing supermarkets, attracting hordes of cash-strapped families.

Aldi, which eclipsed Morrisons to become the UK’s fourth-biggest grocery store last year, also raked in £3.1bn of sales in the 12 weeks before Christmas Day. That was 27 percent more than in the same period a year earlier.

Kantar’s report came a day after Aldi boss Giles Hurley celebrated his best December yet.

And Lidl, which is also expected to overtake Morrisons in the coming months, posted sales reaching £2.5bn, up 23.9% year-on-year.

German discounters account for a combined 16.3 percent of the UK grocery market, behind only Tesco, which has a 27.5 percent share. Sainsbury’s has a 15.5 percent stake, while Asda has 14 percent.

Morrisons now controls just 9.1 per cent, down from 10 per cent before its £7bn takeover by US private equity group CD&R, but up from 9 per cent a month ago.

It is struggling under the weight of a £6bn pile of debt, accumulated to finance the takeover.

The cost of servicing this debt is rising as interest rates rise, and as a result, it has been raising prices faster than its rivals.

It has seen an exodus of buyers and faced humiliation when it lost its coveted spot in the Big Four to Aldi.

In an interview with the Daily Mail last month, former Morrisons chief Paul Manduca said founder Sir Ken Morrison would be “turning in his grave”.

CD&R bought Morrisons in a deal orchestrated by former Tesco chief executive Sir Terry Leahy, who is an adviser to CD&R.

Deputies and senior city officials opposed the agreement.

Industry insiders have called the acquisition “at best a distraction and at worst a disaster.” Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said: ‘Morrisons has struggled to catch up.

While discounters have gotten ahead of themselves, gobbling up market share as shoppers seek refuge in value amid the cost-of-living storm, Morrisons has struggled to regain lost footing.

“It appears that Morrisons has had little leeway to cut prices in the same way as its rivals.”

She said she faces a “big fight” to regain her number four spot.