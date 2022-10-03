Morris takes early hits for WA, but Dwarshuis debut elevates NSW

Western Australia 2 for 18 course New South Wales 180 (Patterson 72*, Morris 5-36) with 162 runs

New South Wales captain Kurtis Patterson provided the only resistance with the bat before debutant Ben Dwarshuis delivered two quick hits in an intriguing opening day of the Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia.

WA speedy Lance Morris racked up a career best 5 for 36 from 18 overs and Joel Paris invaded 3 for 39 when NSW was knocked out for 180 late Monday at the WACA Ground.

Patterson was left on 72 from 149 balls, with the southpaw a class up as wickets tumbled around him.

In response, WA stumbled to 2 for 18 on punches, with openers Sam Whiteman and Cameron Bancroft falling to Dwarshuis on his Shield debut, slamming the left arm quickly with his first delivery in first-class cricket as Whiteman was about to slip. Debutant Sam Fanning and Hilton Cartwright made their way to the stump.

Morris was the hero of the day, with the 24-year-old’s second five-wicket-haul boxing WA before tripping late.

“I’m just starting to understand my role within the team,” Morris said. “I’m licensed to bowl fast and intimidating. I’m starting to settle into my role well now and I’m enjoying it.

“We’ll regroup tomorrow. We know NSW will come in pretty hard early tomorrow, but hopefully we can tone that down and get a few runs.”

NSW crawled to 0 for 30 off 18 overs before Morris delivered an important double strike. Daniel Hughes fell first when he hit Morris half way, and they were 2 to 37 when a diving Paris took a sharp catch in a trench to sack Blake Nikitaras.

Clocked around 90mph, Morris found Jason Sangha’s edge after lunch and he had his fourth wicket when he threw Baxter Holt. The five wicket haul was complete when Morris sacked tailender Chris Tremain. Paris and spinner Corey Rocchiccioli helped clean up the middle order and tail.

Patterson’s patience proved crucial in helping NSW avoid a full-blown crumble, as they witnessed in their one-day nine-wicket loss to WA on Saturday.

In that game, NSW dropped to 6 for 20 before being thrown to 76, with WA needing just 17 overs to reach the win goal.

At least Patterson’s half-century has given NSW something to work with in the Shield game, but WA remains in the box to take a sizable lead in the first innings.