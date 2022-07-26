Morpheus8 has landed in Australia: How to get skin like Kim Kardashian

Australians hoping to get a Kardashian glow will rejoice, as the secret skin treatment Kim swears by launches Down Under.

The 41-year-old billionaire beauty mogul recently claimed she’s never had a filler or a facelift, and swears by lasers and non-surgical treatments to maintain her youthful appearance.

And now, in an Australian first, one of her favorite treatments, Morpheus8, is being launched by a New South Wales aesthetic company – meaning it will soon be in aesthetic clinics across the country.

A full face and neck session will usually cost you around $1,200.

In an Australian first, one of her favorite treatments, Morpheus8, is being launched by a New South Wales aesthetic company – meaning it will soon be in aesthetic clinics across the country (before left and right after the treatment)

The advanced technology – also called the ‘non-surgical facelift’ – makes fillers and Botox obsolete by using fractional radiofrequency, including micro-needling in the deepest possible layer on the face and body.

It is the only technology that uses radio frequency and micro-needling to go 8mm deep into the skin.

It is used for skin rejuvenation as it strengthens and stimulates collagen, improves skin texture, fine lines, wrinkles, acne and scars.

Other fans of the treatment, which is just one of many applicators on the EmpowerRF women’s wellness platform, include Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, Paula Abdul, Julie Murray and Amanda Holden.

Kim often posted about laser treatments with LA-based plastic surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami (pictured left and right)

What is Morpheus8? Morpheus8 is used to treat fine lines and wrinkles, acne scars, pore size reduction, general skin concerns, facial and body remodeling in areas such as the abdomen, thighs, flanks and buttocks. It uses radio frequency and micro-needling to boost collagen production. An anesthetic cream is applied, then 24 needles, up to 8mm in size and attached to a portable probe, are painlessly stamped over the jawline and under the chin, delivering radiofrequency and stimulation. Two treatments spaced one month apart are all it takes and the results are permanent. The initial tightening is obvious and the results peak after six months.

It is the only technology that uses radio frequency and micro-needling to go 8mm deep into the skin and can be used on the face and body – picture a before and after treatment on the stomach

Dennis Cronje, Managing Director of InMode Australia – which provides the new technology to clinicians – told FEMAIL: “The Morpheus8 applicator is In Mode’s hero treatment available on Empower RF and is sometimes referred to as a ‘non-surgical facelift’.

A world first, InMode has gone a step further developing Morpheus8V to help women around the world strengthen and clear ‘down there’, with incontinence affecting one in four women – there is nothing like this worldwide

“Morpheus8 uses fractional radiofrequency to contour, lift and tighten the skin and has the ability to sequentially target tissue at three levels, at millisecond intervals,” said Mr. cronje.

It has four fractional tips with different microneedle configurations for custom treatments (Prime 12-pin, Resurfacing 24-pin, Morpheus8 24-pin and Body 40-pin) that deliver clinically proven RF energy to multiple treatment depths (0.5mm – 7 mm).’

“This significantly reduces treatment times, minimizes skin damage, increases treatment uniformity and enables tailor-made fractional procedures for the whole body.

“Very little downtime is required.”

Other stars to have undergone the transformation include Judy Murray, the superstar mother of British tennis star Ace Andy Murray, who spent £4,500 (AU$7,801) last year on the non-surgical facelift procedure that left her looking ’10 years younger’ .

The 61-year-old tennis coach from Scotland shared how her skin had become badly damaged and wrinkled after years of outdoor sports and watching Andy and Jamie compete at summer tournaments.

Judy Murray, 61, has undergone three micro-needling and radiofrequency treatments in Glasgow since January 2020 to look more than 10 years younger (pictured above, left and now right)

A photographer highlights the difference in Judy’s skin between her first appointment in January 2020, her second in March 2020, her third in July (center) and how her skin has held up since (right)

But her complexion has been transformed thanks to Dr. Judy Todd, one of the best aesthetic clinicians in the UK. Over the past year, Judy has secretly attended three appointments at Dr Todd’s Synergy Clinic in Glasgow to undergo the latest micro-needling and radiofrequency treatment called Morpheous8, which costs £1,500 per session.

A world first, InMode has taken it a step further with the development of Morpheus8V to help women around the world strengthen and clear ‘down there’ with incontinence that affects one in four women – there is nothing like this worldwide.

The fast and effective fractional radiofrequency handpiece has also just been launched in Australia – it is already recognized as a treatment for incontinence in the US, Canada, Israel and the UK, where it is being tested by the NHS.

It delivers bipolar RF energy up to 3mm deep intravaginally (also to external vaginal areas) through a matrix of 24 thin gold-plated pins to provide the collagen boost for incontinence, loss of vaginal collagen (vulvovaginal atrophy) and vaginal muscle relaxation symptoms (collapsed pelvic floors) increasing lubrication and renewed thickness, strengthening and strengthening in the vaginal walls and labia.