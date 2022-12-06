Morocco’s magic potion: Players’ moms and dads at the World Cup

After Morocco shocked the football world by beating pre-tournament favorites Belgium 2-0 in a Group F game, Paris Saint-Germain fullback Achraf Hakimi got ready for his mother in the stands.

Their hug and subsequent cheek squeeze went viral on social media platforms. The 24-year-old footballer later posted an Instagram photo of him planting a kiss on his mother’s forehead with the caption, “I love you, mom”.

But Hakimi’s mother is not the only Moroccan football parent to have traveled to Qatar to support her son at the 2022 World Cup.

Family love

At the behest of coach Walid Regragui and Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Association, family members chosen by all Moroccan team members are entitled to an all-inclusive trip to Qatar.

As a result, Morocco’s base at the Wyndham Doha West Bay hotel occasionally feels like a cute parent-run summer camp. For some, like Fatima, Regragui’s mother, the journey was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“During his entire career as a player and as a coach, I never traveled to see him,” she told Moroccan sports channel Arriyadia. “I’ve lived in France for over 50 years now and this is the first race I’m leaving Paris for.”

Midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri’s parents were the camera type. They spent a few days at the hotel getting hold of souvenir photos with Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech, Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bono and, of course, coach Regragui.

Every time television microphones were shoved in their faces, the proud parents of Moroccan players gushed about their kids and how they consider all the “boys” on the team as their own.

Aside from heartwarming social media posts, creating positive energy is part of Regragui’s strategy to gain intangible benefits that will translate on the pitch. He said so immediately after taking the job, at the Mohamed VI complex in Maamoura, when he declared: “Our success is not possible without the happiness of our parents.”

Morocco is not a favorite in this World Cup, but by reaching the round of 16 for the first time since 1986, they have already thrilled their fans and families. They’ve also emerged as a team that many neutrals look for – emotional scenes like Hakimi’s with his mother will likely help.

But there is another element in the magic potion that carries Morocco’s hopes: the throngs of Moroccan supporters who have made Qatari stadiums their second home.

Advantage home help

At least 15,000 Moroccans live in Qatar and several thousand more, from around the world, have made the journey to the first Arab-hosted World Cup, creating an intimidating atmosphere for opposition teams in each of their group stage matches.

Perhaps the most relevant example of home help helping the Atlas Lions was in the closing stages of the game against Belgium. After taking a 1-0 lead with 15 minutes to play, Morocco prepared to take the pressure and launch counter-attacks. If the World Cup had been in Europe or South America, where there would clearly have been less home support, those 15 minutes could have felt like an hour.

Instead, a cacophony of whistles and boos rained down on the Belgian players at Al Thumama Stadium as they took possession. Cathartic roars erupted from the stands every time the ball was cleared.

“I swear to you, if it weren’t for the supporters, we wouldn’t have made it to the next round!” exclaimed Regragui after the last game of the group game.

Combine the pressure that Moroccan supporters have put on the opposition in Qatar with the scientific evidence pointing to higher testosterone levels which home teams enjoy, and the North African side has plenty to thank their supporters for.

Of course, that does not detract from the quality of the players themselves, who have outperformed other Arab teams at the World Cup. But for their round of 16 against Spain, the demand for tickets was so great that the Moroccan Football Association bought 5,000 extra tickets for supporters.

Dressed in their regal red flags and armed with darbuka cup drums, Moroccan supporters are likely to turn Education City into another home venue on Tuesday night.

Leaning on the diaspora

A quarter-final is at stake, but there is also a deeper sociological context underlying the clash between Morocco and Spain.

After the confrontation with Belgium, Morocco will play against a second Western European country with a sizeable Moroccan diaspora. A total of 137 players at the 2022 World Cup represent a country other than the country in which they were born.

That includes 14 of the 26 players on Regragui’s squad – making Morocco the most dependent on diaspora talent of the 32 countries competing in Qatar.

But while such a scenario could theoretically complicate team chemistry given players have different upbringings, this mishmash of hometowns seems to have worked for Morocco. One reason, according to the players’ parents: Those in the diaspora may be even bigger fans of the Moroccan national team than some at home.

At the Wyndham last week, many of the players’ parents bragged about their children’s passion for the national team and their decision to represent Morocco rather than try to play for their native country.

Striker Zakaria Aboukhlal’s father, Tarek, said: “He is [Zakaria] born in Holland, and he has everything he needs there, but our blood is Moroccan.”

Midfielder Bilal el-Khannouss’ father was even sharper in articulating why his Belgium-born son chose to play for Morocco. “His heart spoke to him,” said the father.

Immediately after qualifying for the round of 16, French-born Regragui admitted he had been thinking about the 1986 World Cup, when the team last emerged from the group stage. “When I lived in the French suburbs, and when Morocco beat Portugal, it was the happiest I’d ever been in my life,” he said.

Now his team is about to climb new heights: a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup would be unprecedented. Spain will be the bookmakers’ choice, but Morocco has shown the world what they are capable of in this tournament.

Mommy love helps.