Morocco court in favour of US extradition of French cybercrime suspect

Morocco’s highest court has given preliminary approval to the extradition to the US of a French national suspected of cybercrime, judicial sources said Monday.

A document seen by AFP said the court issued a “favorable opinion” on the extradition of Sebastien Raoult, 21, but a source close to the case explained that the court “had not ordered” the extradition.

The extradition itself can only be decided by the prime minister after a proposal from a committee that also includes justice and foreign ministers, the source said.

French magazine L’Obs reported that the FBI suspects Raoult of being a member of the ShinyHunters hacking group, which has allegedly targeted US companies, including Microsoft.

The report said US authorities were asking for Raoult’s extradition over charges of electronic fraud and identity theft.

According to L’Obs, Raoult could face more than 100 years in prison for the charges in the United States.

A police source in Morocco confirmed in late July that Raoult had been taken in for questioning at Rabat-Sale airport on May 31 in connection with a red message from Interpol about a cyber piracy case.

Red notices ask member states to temporarily detain people pending possible extradition or other legal action.

Raoult’s French lawyer, Philippe Ohayon, said the court’s ruling “strengthens our determination” to extradite Raoult to France, not the United States.

“We believe that Sebastien Raoult was not simply abandoned by France, but that he was sacrificed,” because a Franco-American operation arrested five other suspects in France the same day Raoult was detained in Morocco, the lawyer said.

