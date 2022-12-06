Wednesday, December 7, 2022
News

Mornington Peninsula Shire nudist beach Sunnyside at risk after neighbours' petition

by Jacky
Why neighbors are at war over a controversial nude beach, as calls mount for 'hideout areas' to be removed to stop 'illegal activity'

  • Sunnyside North Beach on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula is ‘clothing optional’
  • The nude beach is now under threat as councilors are considering stopping it
  • Thousands of supporters and critics have come out in a bitter local war

By Hugo Timms for Nca Newswire

Published: 03:17, December 6, 2022 | Updated: 03:17, December 6, 2022

A heated debate between local residents and Melbourne naturalists over the city’s only nude beach will come to a head on Tuesday night.

Mornington Peninsula Shire councilors will vote on whether to keep Sunnyside North Beach ‘clothing optional’ after the community consultation generated thousands of supportive responses and fierce opposition from local residents.

In what could be a key move, Mornington Shire staff have recommended councilors vote to retain Sunnyside’s current status, citing the poll in which 90 per cent of more than 4,000 people supported it.

“Overall results indicate a clear community preference for Sunnyside North Beach to remain a clothing-optional beach,” council officials wrote before Tuesday night’s meeting.

But the report noted fierce opposition from taxpayers and residents in Mount Eliza, the suburb where Sunnyside Beach is located.

“Survey results from Mount Eliza residents showed almost the opposite sentiment,” the report said, finding that nearly 60 percent of the 177 contributions from Mount Eliza residents opposed making the beach optional.

Mornington Peninsula Shire councilors will vote on whether to keep Sunnyside North Beach (pictured) 'clothing optional' after the community consultation generated thousands of supportive responses and fierce opposition from local residents.

“General improvements” suggested by local residents were also outlined in the report, with officers finding that an increased police presence and parking lot cameras could be solutions to concerns about anti-social behavior.

They also suggested thinning the vegetation that surrounds the beach, “with the aim of reducing hiding places that could allow illegal activities.”

an online petition to ‘save’ the beach has so far gathered close to 2000 signatures.

