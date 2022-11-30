Morning decision for Rawalpindi Test as sickness bug disrupts England plans

A decision on whether England’s first test in Pakistan in 17 years can start on time will be made on Thursday morning at 7.30am local time, two and a half hours before the scheduled start, after a germ swept through their camp at the eve of the match to cause unrest in Rawalpindi.

After calling their XI 48 hours before the game, England’s plans were thrown into disarray on their final day of practice, with up to 14 members of their tour party, including half of their 16-man pool player, reporting symptoms including diarrhoea. and vomiting. They were then locked in their hotel rooms for fear of spreading the virus.

Emergency talks ensued between PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and ECB officials Rob Key and Neil Snowball, along with ECB Medical Director Nick Peirce and team doctor Anita Biswas, discussing options including a 24-hour delay to the start time so that the England players plenty of time to recover from what will hopefully be a 24-hour bug.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and the England and Wales Cricket Board today discussed the outbreak of a viral infection in the England men’s test team camp and unanimously agreed to postpone the decision on the start of the first test, which begins on Thursday until 7:30 a.m. Pakistan time tomorrow [Thursday]” reads a joint statement from the two boards.

“The two boards also agreed, provided the England players don’t recover well enough to take the field on Thursday morning, then the test will start on Friday and it will be a five-day game. In this scenario, the schedule is of the Second Test in Multan and the Third Test in Karachi will remain unaffected and will be played according to the original schedule, December 9-13 and December 17-21 respectively.”

England captain Ben Stokes was one of the players low on Wednesday, with only Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root attending an optional training session at Pindi Stadium. James Anderson, who will play his first Test in Pakistan at age 40, 17 years after playing in the one-day leg of the 2005 tour, also reported symptoms.

“I felt unwell yesterday and woke up much better today, so hopefully it lasts 24 hours,” Root told reporters after practice. “It’s just one of those things that we as a group have unfortunately picked up on. We’ve tried to do everything we can to get this game right, but sometimes life throws these things at you. We need to see how we rock tomorrow up as a team [Thursday].”