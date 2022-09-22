Mormon mom who was shunned by church says she is an ‘online mistress’ for religious men

A mother-of-four who was ‘shunned’ by her church after they discovered her OnlyFans account is cashing in as a ‘Mormon mistress’ on the site – claiming married Mormon fans are paying for virtual sex.

Holly Jane, 39, from California, has been part of the religious group for years, which has very strict rules, including no alcohol, tobacco, foul language or sex outside of marriage.

However, the single mother, who has over 61,300 followers Instagramclaims the restrictions don’t stand in the way of her lucrative OnlyFans career, which earns her $45,000 a month.

Holly Jane, 39, from California, has claimed married Mormon and Catholic fans are paying her for virtual sex on Only Fans, saying she is their ‘online mistress’

The Mormon mom recently revealed that a fellow churchgoer ‘spoke’ about her antics to their local bishop and she was forced to choose between the church and her OnlyFans career

But the OnlyFans model has insisted she has no plans to stop, although she admitted the demands of being an object of sexual desire are tiring her out.

She believes she is popular with religious men, especially Mormons, because they are naive about sex before they get married.

Holly said she was disowned by the Mormon Church after refusing to give up her OnlyFans account, where she has virtual sex at least three times a day

The mother-of-four earns $45,000 a month on the subscription site

“I think people in the Mormon church marry young and follow the rules,” she explained. ‘Sex is not really talked about, and men often have an uncomfortable relationship with it.

‘They have this idea of ​​what it will be like to have a wife and when their sex life is not what they expected, they come to me. ‘That’s why I get so many married religious men secretly signing up for my account.

“There are also non-religious people who consider being a Mormon a kink or a fetish. I am their own online mistress,” she added.

Although she has thousands of fans globally, Holly also has ’20 dedicated regulars’ who she talks to every day – many of whom are conservative believers.

“Some of them are married, some are Mormon, some are Catholic,” she said. ‘I really get them going. I am the “Mormon Mistress” dream.

Holly has ’20 dedicated regulars’ as well as thousands of other followers, some of whom ask her to dress in her Sunday church clothes

‘I’m crazy. I have virtual sex with these men at least three times a day, Holly told NudePR.com

Juggling her sexy content creation with being a mom, Holly noted that she doesn’t have time for an off-screen dating life

‘Some of them even ask me to dress in my Sunday church clothes for my videos, which is white so it’s quite holy. It really adds to the whole forbidden vibe. I feel that these men depend on me.’

But keeping dozens of men entertained all day means Holly has little time for an off-screen dating life.

“I don’t really have time to find a partner because I’m doing this constantly, all day, every day,” she said. ‘The married men tell me that their partner doesn’t strike out anymore, and that’s where I come in. In a way they are unfaithful, but almost.’

Holly started her OnlyFans account last August, quitting her more traditional job as a recruiter. She now juggles her sexy content creation with being a mother.

One of her children knows about her leisure activities and ‘isn’t bothered’ by it. She teaches her daughter that ‘celebrating your body is nothing to be ashamed of’.

Holly’s late husband Stephen (pictured) tragically died back in 2017 aged just 31, but the mum believes he would have approved of her choice

Holly’s late husband Stephen tragically died back in 2017 aged just 31, but the mum believes he would have approved of her choice.

Holly previously told NudePR.com: ‘Stephen has always known this sexy side of me. I think he would have been supportive.

‘I’ve always had this desire, going back to when I was a little girl, wanting to do Playboy.

‘What people don’t realize is that OnlyFans is different from porn as these men feel like they have a relationship with you.

‘So if they want a bit of me, I don’t mind doing it. Especially if I get paid’.