Mormon mom who makes $37,000 a MONTH on OnlyFans forced to ‘choose nudes or church

A Mormon housewife has revealed she’s being forced to choose between her secret double life as an OnlyFans model — earning $37,000 a month — and joining the Church.

Holly Jane, 39, from California, has been part of the religious group for years, which has very strict rules, such as no alcohol, tobacco, vulgar language or sex outside of marriage.

But being a Mormon has not stood in the way of the career of the single mother of three single fans, with 54,800 devoted followers on Instagram that match her account for her sultry snaps.

However, after allegedly being “cast out” by a fellow churchgoer, she is now locked out of her community – claiming she has been told to choose between her two lifestyles.

“I’m not surprised someone outsmarts me,” said Holly. “Many members feel the need to hold others to account, I feel that some members like to stray.

“By drawing attention to me, that person probably feels better about themselves and like their sins aren’t so bad somehow.

“They told the bishop about my OnlyFans career and showed an article I was in.

“I didn’t have much time to prepare for the meeting with the Church and was caught off guard.

“I didn’t say much, but I did confirm that I’m a nude model.

“I believe there are misconceptions about what I’m doing on the OnlyFans site, but I’ve made no attempt to change his mind or clear up any misconceptions.

“I was told I had to choose between my membership in the Church and OnlyFans, and that what I’m doing doesn’t align with their values.

“Nor can I partake of the sacrament, which is the bread and water given in remembrance of the promises made at baptism.

While mum of three ‘still goes to church’, she added that she’s getting ‘frozen’

“I’m still here and was there last Sunday with my kids, but I’m being locked out — nobody came to me after the service, which is very unusual.”

Holly, who often poses naked and in lingerie for her fans, even says that the different sides of her life go hand in hand.

Although she initially “froze” during her conversation with the church, she says she will still do what she wants – even if it means being shunned by her fellow Mormons later on.

Holly said, “I’m just going to get on with my life and be there every week.

“I’ll deal and take the resistance as it comes.

“It really hasn’t affected my kids because I shield them from conversations with adults.

“I mean, I behave normally in church.”

Holly started her OnlyFans account last August and quit her more traditional job as a recruiter – juggling her sexy content creation with being a mom.

Her husband, Stephen, died tragically in 2017, when he was just 31 years old. But Holly believes he would have approved her choices

She said: ‘My life online is very different from my day-to-day life, where I walk around in my shorts and flip flops when I’m at school.

“If you pointed me to someone out there, being an OnlyFans model would be the last thing they would guess.

‘But I love what I do. One of my kids knows about my new career and she’s totally fine with it.’

Her child who knows about her extracurricular activities and is “not bothered by it,” with Holly explaining that she likes to teach her daughter that “celebrating her body is not something to be ashamed of.”

Her husband, Stephen, died tragically in 2017 when he was only 31 years old, but the mother believes he would have approved of her choices.

Holly has said before, “Stephen always knew about this sexy side to me. I think he would have supported him.’

She has no intention of leaving OnlyFans anytime soon and believes God would support her choices.

“I’ve always had this desire, going back to when I was a little girl, where I’d love to do Playboy.

What people don’t realize is that OnlyFans is different from p*rn because these guys feel like they’re in a relationship with you.

“So if they want a little bit from me, I don’t mind. Especially if I get paid.’