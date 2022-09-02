Mormon mom ‘frozen out’ as church discovers secret online modeling

Advertisement

A Mormon housewife has revealed she’s being forced to choose between her secret double life as an OnlyFans model — earning $37,000 a month — and joining the Church. Holly Jane, 39, from California, has been part of the religious group for years, which has very strict rules, such as no alcohol, vulgar language or sexual acts outside of marriage.

But being a Mormon hasn’t stood in the way of the single mom of three’s career, with 54,800 devoted followers on Instagram tuning in to her account for her sultry snaps. However, after allegedly being “cast out” by a fellow churchgoer, she is now locked out of her community – claiming she has been told to choose between her two lifestyles.

“I’m not surprised someone outsmarts me,” said Holly. “Many members feel the need to hold others to account, I feel that some members like to stray. By drawing attention to me, that person probably feels better about themselves and as if their sins are somehow not so bad. They told the bishop about my [modeling] career and showed an article I was in.’

She continued: “I didn’t have much time to prepare for the Church meeting and was caught off guard. I didn’t say much, but I did confirm that I’m a…model. I believe there are misconceptions about what I do on the [modeling] site, but I made no attempt to change his mind or clear up any misconceptions. I was told I had to choose between my membership of the Church and… [modeling], and that what I do is not in accordance with their values. “Nor can I partake of the sacrament, which is the bread and water given in remembrance of the promises made at baptism.”

I’m still here and was there last Sunday with my kids, but I’m being locked out — no one came to me after the service, which is very unusual,” she said. Holly, who often poses for her fans without clothes and in lingerie, even says that the different sides of her life go hand in hand. Although she initially “froze” during her conversation with the Church, she says she will still do whatever she wants—even if it means being shunned by her fellow Mormons later on.

Holly said, “I’m just going to get on with my life and be there every week. I will deal and take the backlash as it comes. It really hasn’t affected my kids because I shield them from conversations with adults. I mean, I act normal in church.” Holly started her account in August last year, quitting her more traditional job as a recruiter — juggling content creation with motherhood.

She said: ‘My life online is very different from my day-to-day life, where I walk around in my shorts and flip flops when I’m at school. If you pointed me to someone there, being a model would be the last thing they would guess. But I love what I do. One of my kids knows about my new career and she’s totally fine with it.’ Her child who knows about her extracurricular activities and is “not bothered by it,” with Holly explaining that she likes to teach her daughter that “celebrating her body is not something to be ashamed of.”

Her husband, Stephen, died tragically in 2017 when he was only 31 years old, but the mother believes he would have approved of her choices. Holly has said before, “Stephen always knew about this… side to me. I think he would have supported him.’ She has no plans to stop modeling anytime soon and believes God would support her choices. “I’ve always had a desire that goes back to when I was a little girl… So if they want a little bit from me, I don’t mind. Especially if I get paid.’