Mormon housewife opens up about ‘secret double life’ as online model making $37,000 A MONTH

A Mormon housewife is candid about her ‘secret double life’ as an online model – for which she earns $37,000 a month selling sexy photos of herself on the Internet, despite knowing she could be kicked out of church if discovered .

Holly Jane, 39, from California, has been part of the religious group for years, which has very strict rules, such as no alcohol, tobacco, vulgar language or sex outside of marriage.

But being a Mormon hasn’t stood in the way of Holly’s OnlyFans career. The single mother of three earns tens of thousands of dollars a month from her lucrative job and has more than 44,000 followers on her Instagram account for sharing her sultry snaps.

Holly – who often poses naked and in lingerie for her fans, while keeping it all a secret from the church – says the different sides of her life go hand in hand.

“I may get paid to strip, but there are people who strip for free — I’m just smart about it,” Holly, whose three children are aged 20, 13 and nine, told JamPrime.com.

“I do it in the safety of my own home in my own time. Everyone masturbates and sends spicy photos, so I don’t really see the problem.

“This way I can still practice the traditional ways of being a roommate, but instead of sleeping around, which wouldn’t fit the ideals of the church, I make a living with my hot body.

“When I’m not on OnlyFans, I’m just a normal mom cleaning and preparing dinner.”

After starting her OnlyFans account in August, the former recruiter quit her more traditional job last year.

From a religious standpoint, it’s a risky move, with Holly revealing she could be kicked out of the church if anyone ever finds out.

However, the mother isn’t afraid of the consequences – saying she’s ready to “challenge” the church if her secret ever comes out and they try to “ex-communicate” her.

She added that one of her children even knows about her extracurricular activities and “isn’t bothered by it,” while Holly explains that she likes to teach her daughter that “celebrating her body is not something to be ashamed of.”

She said: ‘My life online is very different from my daily life, where I walk around in my shorts and flip flops when I’m at school.

“If you pointed me to someone out there, being an OnlyFans model would be the last thing they would guess.

‘But I love what I do. One of my kids knows about my new career and she’s totally fine with it.

“I explained to my daughter that celebrating my body is nothing to be ashamed of.

“And that’s what I hope people in the church will realize, too, when my secret is finally out.

“I’m not afraid of being kicked out of the church because I just won’t allow it. I would publicly challenge the ex-communication.

“I don’t know any men from my church who follow my Instagram account. If so, they do it in secret.’

Her husband, Stephen, died tragically in 2017, when he was just 31 years old. But Holly believes he would have approved of her choices.

“Stephen always knew this sexy side of me. I think he would have supported him,” she continued.

“I only told two of my friends. Everyone thinks I work in recruitment.’

Holly dreamed of becoming a Playboy model at a young age and has always been drawn to the “sexy side of life.” She doesn’t regret it.

She has no intention of leaving OnlyFans anytime soon and believes God would support her choices.

She added: “I’ve always had this desire, going back to when I was a little girl, where I’d love to do Playboy.

“What people don’t realize is that OnlyFans is different from porn because these guys feel like they’re in a relationship with you.

“So if they want a little bit from me, I don’t mind. Especially if I get paid.’