Morgan Stanley lays off 2% of workers – about 1,600 people

Morgan Stanley has cut about 2 percent of its workforce, a source familiar with the company’s plans said Tuesday.

The job cuts, first reported by CNBCthey affect about 1,600 positions in Morgan Stanley’s global workforce of more than 81,000 employees.

It follows workforce reductions at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, as the banking giants return to the annual ‘underperforming’ culls that were common before the pandemic.

Most investment banks cut the bottom 1 to 5 percent of employees just before bonus time, to free up more bonus cash for those who stay.

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman said last week that the company would make modest job cuts around the world.

The job cuts affect about 1,600 positions in Morgan Stanley’s global workforce of more than 81,000 employees. The investment bank’s headquarters in New York is seen above

While financial advisers in Morgan Stanley’s wealth management division will not be laid off, there will be job cuts in the unit, the source said.

Wealth management accounted for 47 percent of the bank’s revenue in the third quarter.

It comes as the largest US banks brace for a worsening economy next year, with inflation threatening consumer demand, several top executives said Tuesday.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and businesses are currently in good shape, which may not last much longer as the economy slows and inflation erodes consumers’ purchasing power. , said.

“Those things could very well derail the economy and cause this mild-to-hard recession that people are worried about,” he said.

Consumers have $1.5 trillion in excess savings from pandemic stimulus programs, but they may run out sometime in the middle of next year, he told CNBC.

Dimon also said the Federal Reserve could pause for three to six months after raising interest rates to 5 percent, but that might “not be enough” to curb high inflation.

Last month, the US central bank raised rates by 75 basis points for the fourth straight meeting to 3.75 to 4 percent, but also signaled it expected to move to smaller increases in borrowing costs as soon as possible. Like your next meeting.

Meanwhile, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told investors at a Goldman Sachs financial conference that Bank of America research shows “negative growth” in the first part of 2023, but the contraction will be “mild.” “.

“Economic growth is slowing,” Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon said. ‘When I talk to our customers, they sound extremely cautious.’

In banking, the job market remains “surprisingly tight” and competition for talent is “as tough as ever,” he said.

A growing number of companies have responded to the slowdown in the economy by cutting jobs in an attempt to control costs.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell is seen in a file photo. The Fed will hold its next rate hike meeting on December 13-14.

Job cuts announced by US-based employers rose 13 percent to 33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021, according to a report.

Last week, AMC Networks said it would cut about 20 percent of its US workforce as it announced that CEO Christina Spade had resigned, less than three months after taking the job.

Facebook parent Meta said it would cut 13 percent of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year as it grapples with a weak ad market and rising costs.

Amazon laid off some employees in its device group, as a person familiar with the company said it was still targeting around 10,000 job cuts, including in its retail division and human resources.