Morfydd Clark takes the plunge at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power screening in NYC

Morfydd Clark – the new Galadriel – held court Tuesday at the screening of Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power in Manhattan at Lincoln Center.

The Swedish-born, Welsh-raised 33-year-old took the plunge in a black strapless top, matching pants and pumps selected by stylist Nicky Yates.

Morfydd fashioned her long flax-colored locks into wavy waves for the red carpet ceremony.

Clark had kohl-rimmed eyes, a pink pout, and defined eyebrows.

The alum of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies took over the role of the most beautiful royal elf originally played by two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett in the Peter Jackson films.

in the new trailer for The Rings Of Power, which came out Tuesday, Galadriel is a sword-wielding commander who pushes her soldiers to “keep moving” and fight beasts.

“There’s a storm inside me,” Galadriel says ominously in the preview. ‘Without [my sword]what am I supposed to be?’

“It was really exciting to discover, like when you play a canon character, how they become who you know they are,” Morfydd said. TheWrap last week.

‘Over there [is a line] Galadriel speaks at one point about how with wisdom there is a loss of innocence, and that’s something I’ve really focused on – that she needs to lose some innocence, she needs to gain some wisdom to become the lady of Lothlórien that we know her.’

Clark added: “I’m really excited to see my friends and family see it. Everyone in this show was separated [in New Zealand] from those they loved. So that they can see what I was actually planning to do, I’m really looking forward to that.’

The $450 million, eight-episode prequel series from JD Payne and Patrick McKay will stream the first two episodes on September 2.

But Cinemark Movie Rewards members will only be able to watch the first two episodes on the big screen in 200 locations worldwide in one night—August 31st.

Overall, Amazon fantasy epic’s five-season production deal cost a dazzling $1 billion, making history as the most expensive TV series ever made – according to THR.

By contrast, HBO typically paid $100 million per season of its hit show Game of Thrones.

The Rings of Power is an adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s original book called The Silmarillion, which was edited and published posthumously in 1977 by his son Christopher Tolkien.

