Morfydd Clark looks ethereal in a silver dress at the Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power premiere

Morfydd Clark was among the red carpets arriving Tuesday at Amazon Prime’s star-studded world premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in London.

The 32-year-old looked downright glamorous in a silver figure-hugging gown as she joined the likes of Minnie Driver and Nazanin Boniadi at the coveted event.

Morfydd plays the role of a young Galadriel in the new series, which had an incredible budget of $450 million and was adapted from JRR Tolkien’s original book, called The Silmarillion.