Morfydd Clark looks ethereal in a silver dress at the Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power premiere

Entertainment
By Merry

Morfydd Clark looks ethereal in a glamorous silver gown, as Minnie Driver pulls it all up in black as they lead the stars at the UK premiere for the $450 million Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power series.

  • The Rings of Power is an adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s book of origin stories called The Silmarillion, which was edited and published posthumously in 1977 by his son Christopher Tolkien
  • JD Payne and Patrick McKay’s $450 million, eight-episode prequel series will stream the first two episodes on September 2.
  • Clark took over the role of the most beautiful royal Elf Galadriel in the TV spin-off, originally played by two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett in the Peter Jackson films

By Chloe-lee Longhetti For Mailonline

Published: 18:46, August 30, 2022 | Updated: 18:55, August 30, 2022

Morfydd Clark was among the red carpets arriving Tuesday at Amazon Prime’s star-studded world premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in London.

The 32-year-old looked downright glamorous in a silver figure-hugging gown as she joined the likes of Minnie Driver and Nazanin Boniadi at the coveted event.

Morfydd plays the role of a young Galadriel in the new series, which had an incredible budget of $450 million and was adapted from JRR Tolkien’s original book, called The Silmarillion.

Leading lady: Morfydd Clark looked ethereal in a glamorous silver dress, while Minnie Driver brightened up the whole thing in black as they led the stars at the UK premiere for the $450 million Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power series in London on Tuesday

