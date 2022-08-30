Morfydd Clark looks ethereal in a silver dress at the Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power premiere
- The Rings of Power is an adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s book of origin stories called The Silmarillion, which was edited and published posthumously in 1977 by his son Christopher Tolkien
- JD Payne and Patrick McKay’s $450 million, eight-episode prequel series will stream the first two episodes on September 2.
- Clark took over the role of the most beautiful royal Elf Galadriel in the TV spin-off, originally played by two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett in the Peter Jackson films
Morfydd Clark was among the red carpets arriving Tuesday at Amazon Prime’s star-studded world premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in London.
The 32-year-old looked downright glamorous in a silver figure-hugging gown as she joined the likes of Minnie Driver and Nazanin Boniadi at the coveted event.
Morfydd plays the role of a young Galadriel in the new series, which had an incredible budget of $450 million and was adapted from JRR Tolkien’s original book, called The Silmarillion.
