More than TWO MILLION infant swings and rockers recalled after 10-month old baby dies 

More than two million popular children’s swings and rocking chairs are being recalled after a ten-month-old crawling baby became entangled in the dangling straps and died.

The products are being recalled due to the danger of crawling babies becoming entangled in the straps dangling under the seats when not in use.

Another baby suffered bruising to the neck before being rescued by a caregiver, according to an announcement by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission and Thorley Industries.

The recall affects two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers sold by Thorley’s 4moms line at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores and online at 4moms.com and Amazon.

The products, ranging from $160 to $250, were sold from January 2010 to August 2022 before the abrupt recall on August 15.

Another 60,000 MamaRoo swings and 10,000 RockaRoo rockers were sold in Canada, the CPSC added.

The model numbers for the recalled items can be found on the bottom of the product

Product line 4moms received the two reports of infant entanglement, with one death leading to the recall, although no incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported.

The specific models being recalled are the MamaRoo models that use a three-point seat belt; versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037).

The RockaRoo rocker being recalled has model number 4M-012. The model numbers can be found on the base of the product.

The CPSC advises that “consumers with babies who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area that crawling babies cannot access.”

“Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to sign up for a free strap attachment that prevents straps from sticking out under the swing when not in use.”

“We are deeply saddened by the two incidents that occurred when babies crawled under the seats of unoccupied MamaRoo swings,” 4moms CEO Gary Waters said in an emailed statement.

“The free strap attachment kit we designed is an easy-to-install solution that we believe will prevent other incidents,” he added.

4moms has announced that they are contacting all known buyers directly.

The recall comes just months after the Biden administration warned parents against using baby rockers to sleep, citing at least 14 deaths linked to such products between 2009 and 2021.

Rockers made by Fisher-Price, which sold more than 17 million units, were associated with 13 infant deaths, and another by Kids2, which sold 1.8 million units, was associated with one death in 2019.

In May, President Biden signed a law banning the manufacture and sale of crib bumpers or angled sleepers responsible for more than 200 infant deaths.

Contact 4moms toll-free Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at 877-870-7390, by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com or online at https://www.4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com/ or https://www.4moms.com and click on SAFETY & RECALL at the top of the page for more information.