More than one-in-five US children and teens are obese

America’s obesity crisis only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the rate of the condition rising sharply among the youngest in the population, a new study finds.

Researchers at the Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, found that 21.5 percent of Americans between the ages of two and 19 were obese in 2020.

This is a 17 percent jump from previous data collected in 2016 — pointing to the worsening of America’s obesity crisis and another potentially negative long-term effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on Americans’ health.

High obesity rates in America aren’t just limited to the youth, however, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting that more than 40 percent of American adults are obese.

Rates of childhood obesity in the US have increased by 17% between 2011 and 2020, with those ages 12 to 19 most at risk

Children who are obese are more likely to remain in that condition for the rest of their lives, causing many health problems later on (file photo)

Youth obesity is a major public health problem in the US, researchers wrote in the study.

The team, which published their findings Monday in JAMA Pediatricscollected data from the 2010s from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey for the study.

The survey is conducted annually by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to measure the overall level of health and nutrition-related problems in the United States.

In total, data from 14,967 children between the ages of two and 19 were included in the study.

The data was also broken down into three age groups, two to five year olds, six to 11 year olds, and adolescents aged 12 to 19 years.

Overall, just over 21 percent of children ages two to 19 were found to meet the criteria to be considered clinically obese — a 17 percent jump from the 17.7 percent recorded in 2011 and 2012.

HOW DOES OBESITY INFLUENCE THE BRAIN? The effect of obesity on the brain is poorly understood and a growing area of ​​research. A study from the University of Alabama suggests that weight gain impairs our cognitive functioning, even in people without dementia. And brain scans of morbidly obese patients show that older people who carry dangerous amounts of weight have a higher rate of breakdown of the brain cells. However, it is unclear whether this also occurs in younger patients. Obesity has also been associated with decreased attention span, as well as slower motor speed and information processing. Older people appear to be consistently more affected, which may be due to the fact that cognitive function declines with age anyway. And impaired cognitive functions can affect an obese person’s ability to lose weight. Poor memory and functioning have also been linked to patients ‘slipping’ off their weight-loss program after bariatric surgery. Source: Psychology Today

This increase was mainly fueled by the oldest age group. Adolescents ages 12 to 17 saw a massive 27 percent increase in obesity between 2011 and 2020, a jump from 20.1 percent to 25.6 percent.

The shift was greatest between 2015 and 2016 to 2020, rising from 21.7 percent to 25.6 percent.

Obesity in children ages six to 11 wasn’t that common, but the rates are also shockingly high.

Researchers found that 22.8 percent of children in the age group are clinically obese — up from 20.4 percent in 2015 and 2016.

However, the obesity rate among children aged two to five is declining, a potentially promising sign that the US nutritional crisis may soon be contained.

The survey found that 12.9 percent of the youngest children in the study were obese, compared with 13.9 percent four years earlier.

However, it is still an increase over the decade, from 10.3 percent in 2011 and 2012.

Researchers are concerned about the findings, writing that more research needs to be done to determine what risk factors a child may have for becoming obese later in life.

However, the causes of the obesity crisis in the country are multifaceted and not attributed to just one factor.

A Pew Research study found that Americans are eating 23 percent more calories now than in previous decades.

This is combined with a more sedentary lifestyle that many lead. children are less likely to get the recommended daily exercise of one hour now than in previous years.

The pandemic has likely exacerbated these problems. Children who stayed home from school went out to play less often where they would exercise more.

They were also more likely to snack throughout the day and add calories that they wouldn’t have previously in a more structured school environment.

While obese children still have time to lose weight and eventually live a healthy life, it causes them to have more health problems later on.

Many obese children are diagnosed with diabetes or prediabetes, the former being a lifelong condition that must be managed on a daily basis to live a healthy life.

They are also more likely to remain obese for the rest of their lives, leading to health problems later on, such as diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.