More than a fifth of U.S. adults say they fear being attacked in their own neighborhood

More than a fifth of American adults say they fear being attacked or threatened in their own neighborhood, and blacks and other minorities are far more concerned about it than whites, a new survey shows.

Surveys found that 19 percent of white respondents were concerned about being attacked in their community in the past year, compared with 25 percent of blacks, 26 percent of Latinos and 36 percent of Native Americans.

The results came out as Democrat Joe Biden headed to Pennsylvania, a battleground in the upcoming midterm elections, on Tuesday to discuss his record of crime prevention and bashing Republicans for their support for gun rights. .

The poll of some 4,200 adults between June and July comes on a series of disturbing blatant crimes, from armed moped thieves terrorizing Manhattan to the May shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that killed 10 black people.

About 30 percent also said crime was a “serious problem” in their neighborhoods — again with varying responses from respondents who were white (28 percent), black (35), Latino (35), Asian (21) and Native American (40) . .

About 30 percent of those surveyed said they were concerned about crime in their neighborhood, such as this 74-year-old woman who was attacked by an unknown person in Manhattan earlier this month.

The homicide rate in Los Angeles, meanwhile, is at its highest level in 15 years. In the first six months of 2022, 181 homicides occurred in the city, a 34 percent increase from the average homicide rate in the same period between 2015 and 2019.

In Pennsylvania, the homicide rate has risen, but overall crime seems to be declining.

Republican nominee for governor there, Doug Mastriano, has accused his Democratic rival Josh Shapiro of being soft on crime as the state’s twice-elected attorney general.

At a recent event, Mastriano lashed out at the Democrat by saying he’s “going aside” as the murder rate rises across the state.

The Republican nominee for the United States Senate, cardiac surgeon who played television celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz has tried to portray Democratic candidate, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, as extreme and reckless on crime policy.

The White House said Biden will use his visit to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to call on Republicans to oppose his proposal to reinstate a ban on assault weapons, including the AR-15 that has exploded in popularity in recent years.

Both sides teamed up in a rare attempt to pass a bipartisan gun safety bill earlier this year after massacres in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, but Biden has repeatedly said more needs to be done.

In Wilkes-Barre, a town near Biden’s hometown of Scranton, the president will also discuss the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and the role law enforcement played in defending Congress.

“The police were heroes that day,” Biden said last month.

Donald Trump lacked the courage to act. The brave women and men in blue across this country should never forget that. You can’t be pro-rebellion and pro-cop.’

Former President Trump, whom many blame for the uprising, will stage his own rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Biden has put together a $37 billion plan to tackle crime and increase law enforcement resources, including hiring and training 100,000 police officers for five years, eliminating backlogs in the courts and preventing violence.

It is unclear whether crime will become a central theme in November.

According to a recent AP-NORC poll, just 11 percent of adults in the US named crime or violence as one of the top five issues they consider most important for the government to address in the coming year.