More than a dozen suspected Haitian migrants drown in boat accident off Bahamas

A boat carrying Haitian migrants capsized off the Bahamas early Sunday, and Bahamian security forces have recovered the bodies of 17 people and rescued 25 others, authorities said.

It was not clear if anyone was missing after the boat sank about seven miles from New Providence.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said in a statement that the dead included 15 women, a man and a baby. He said the rescued people were taken under observation by health workers.

Davis said investigators determined that a twin-engine speedboat left the Bahamas about 1 a.m. with as many as 60 people on board, apparently bound for Miami.

He said a criminal investigation had been launched into the suspected human smuggling.

“I want to convey the condolences from my government and the people of the Bahamas to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy,” Davis said. “My government has warned of these treacherous journeys from the moment it took office.”

Haiti is grappling with a wave of gang-related violence, including a surge in murders and kidnappings, prompting a growing number of people to flee the country of more than 11 million in search of a better and safer life.

There have been several sinkings involving migrants in the Caribbean this year, including one in May in which 11 people were confirmed dead and 38 rescued off the coast of Puerto Rico. In another incident in January, a man was rescued and another confirmed death after a boat carrying 40 migrants crashed off the coast of Florida, with the missing person never found.

Governments in the region, including the United States, have reported an increase in the number of Haitians being detained and trying to enter other countries.

