More than a dozen injured as wild leopard rampages in India

At least 15 people were injured when a wild leopard ran rampant in the Indian state of Assam.
The animals usually don’t attack humans unless provoked, but terrifying footage shared on social media on Tuesday showed the animal leaping over a barbed wire fence – much higher than a human’s height – and loading itself onto a moving van launched.
The injured had been bitten by the animal, but all were expected to make a full recovery.
Officials said the animal first attacked forest officials at the Rain Forest Research Institute on the outskirts of Jorhat town, before fleeing the campus and entering neighboring villages under the cover of dense tea garden vegetation.
“Some residents had shaved themselves as the leopard roamed their courtyards. Many of the injured were bitten and had to be hospitalized, but they are now out of danger,” said Ranjit Konwar, divisional ranger in Jorhat.
After a two-day search, the animal was successfully anesthetized on Thursday and will undergo a medical examination before being released into Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, also home to the world’s largest population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros.
A video posted to social media appeared to show the leopard unsuccessfully trying to pull a large tranquilizer dart from its neck.
It’s unclear why the animal attacked people without provocation — Jorhat police described its behavior as “erratic” — but it appears it had left the nearby Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food, officials added.
Human-animal conflict is on the rise in India due to rampant deforestation and encroachment on animal habitats.