More than a dozen injured as wild leopard rampages in India

At least 15 people were injured when a wild leopard ran rampant in the Indian state of Assam.

The animals usually don’t attack humans unless provoked, but terrifying footage shared on social media on Tuesday showed the animal leaping over a barbed wire fence – much higher than a human’s height – and loading itself onto a moving van launched.

The injured had been bitten by the animal, but all were expected to make a full recovery.

Officials said the animal first attacked forest officials at the Rain Forest Research Institute on the outskirts of Jorhat town, before fleeing the campus and entering neighboring villages under the cover of dense tea garden vegetation.