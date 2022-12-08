More than 9,000 flee violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile: UN

Women and children make up the majority of those displaced as a result of the region’s “merciless conflict”.

More than 9,000 people have been displaced by the latest violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state, the United Nations said.

The bloodshed in the region has killed an unknown number of people, while there are reports of the rape, murder and kidnapping of civilians as the conflict intensifies, the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA said on Wednesday.

More than 9,100 people had been displaced since fighting broke out between armed factions in Upper Nile’s Fashoda County in mid-November, it said in a statement.

“According to local aid workers, at least 75 percent of newly displaced persons are women and children, and many children have been separated from their carers,” it added.

“The humanitarian community in South Sudan is shocked by the ongoing violence that is having a devastating impact on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary men, women and children,” said OCHA Humanitarian Coordinator Peter Van der Auweraert in a statement.

At least 20,000 people have been displaced by the violence since it first broke out in August, with 3,000 across the border into neighboring Sudan, according to the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR.

Those unable to flee, such as the elderly and disabled, had taken refuge in the bushes along the banks of the White Nile, UNHCR said.

Fighting has spread to the neighboring states of Jonglei and Unity, with serious fears of civilians trapped in Kodok town.

A UN protection camp in nearby Malakal has been swollen with new arrivals. It was opened 10 years ago to house 12,000 people and is currently home to 37,000 residents.

Survivors of one attack told UNHCR that dozens were killed or injured while others drowned in the river trying to escape.

“Their situation is desperate,” said UNHCR South Sudan representative Arafat Jamal, who described witnessing “the aftermath of brutal violence” in some villages that were raided.

“Citizens are being attacked in this brutal conflict; we must ensure their protection,” he said.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has publicly called for government forces in Kodok to intervene and de-escalate the violence.

“Hostilities must cease immediately to reduce human suffering and prevent further loss of innocent lives,” Van der Auweraert also urged in his statement, calling on the government and local authorities to ensure safe and unfettered access for humanitarian partners to all people in need.

At the end of a ruling party conference in the capital Juba on Tuesday, President Salva Kiir said he “cannot stop” the fighting in the Upper Nile and called on all parties to embrace peace.

In a statement released Wednesday, the president’s office said: “Despite the complexity, the president is determined to do whatever is necessary to end this violence in Upper Nile and other regions of South Sudan.”

Last week, the UN convened a meeting with diplomats from the African Union and the international community to discuss the escalating crisis.