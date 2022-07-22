More than 85% of Americans are expected to swelter in temperatures above 90 degrees this weekend

Dangerously high temperatures continue to threaten much of the country, with forecasters suggesting 85 percent of the country could face heat warnings over the weekend.

More than 210 million faced temperatures above 90 degrees at the beginning of Friday, according to NBC News with the Weather Prediction Center saying it could reach 275 million in the next week. At least 60 million of them can see temperatures rise above 100 degrees.

The center says 60 different high-temperature records have been broken or broken this week alone, with a higher chance that the weak are ahead.

With the humidity and heat could come other extreme weather, with officials predicting ‘monsoon moisture’ will bring heavy rains in parts of the Southwest on Friday.

In the New York City area, temperatures will rise again into the 90s for the fourth day in a row — below three-digit records — but high humidity in the air will make it feel over 100 degrees as the city faces the longest heat wave since 2013.

Several cities in the southwest have already seen temperatures rise above 100

With the humidity and heat, other extreme weather could come, with officials predicting ‘monsoon moisture’ will bring heavy rains in parts of the Southwest on Friday

The Weather Prediction Center says 60 different high temperature records have been broken or broken this week alone, with more potential for weaknesses

Clouds pass before sunset on July 21, 2022 near Mayer, Arizona, in one of eight counties in the state under an extreme heat warning

Brent Thurmon, who is currently homeless, is being driven on 11th Street, just west of Trenton Ave., by friend AJ McCosar in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Thurmon had been to a local hospital for dehydration and was treated and released. He said they gave him an IV and were unable to get up or move

Oklahoma City residents try to catch some cool waves at a local water park’s man-made whitewater rafting

People eat misters underwater at a restaurant on July 21, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona

For many, the heat will likely extend into late July, with millions facing triple-digit temperatures.

As early as Friday, cities like Las Vegas (115 degrees), Phoenix (113 degrees), Memphis (102 degrees), San Antonio (101 degrees), and Oklahoma City (100 degrees) have all reached the 100 mark.

After extreme weather is in the northeast for much of Thursday, this weekend the upper Midwest will brace itself for possible tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds this Saturday to parts of Minnesota, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Cities like Chicago, Detroit and much of Wisconsin have a slightly lower risk of extreme storms.

Meanwhile, parts of the northwest are currently under critical conditions due to possible firefighting.

People rest in the shade in Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan as temperatures soar into the 90s

A child plays in a water fountain, during a heat wave, in Boston, Massachusetts

In Philadelphia, officials have issued a “Heat Health Advisory” due to the weather, meaning the city will open cooling centers and increase the reach of both the homeless and those considered vulnerable 6ABC.

The storms are coming. Rising temperatures across the country caused Boston to declare a “heat emergency” on Wednesday, while New York City officials urged residents to stay indoors for their own safety.

Michelle Wu, the mayor of Boston, has also declared a state of emergency and has launched dozens of refrigeration centers across the city to help protect locals.

Jackie Bray, commissioner of New York’s Homeland Security and Emergency Services Department, urged residents to stay indoors rather than risk the “dangerous” heat wave.

The warm weather can have tragic consequences. The city of Dallas reported the first heat-related death of 2022, a 66-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, according to the city’s health and human services.

Susana Segura, with Bread and Blankets Mutual Aid, hands out water, bananas and hats to ward off the sun to homeless people and others in need in San Antonio

A man desperate to enjoy shade in Boston’s park, where an extreme heat warning is in effect

A fan cools the inside of a house during a heat wave on July 21, 2022 in Houston

Officials in Arizona’s largest county, Maricopa, have said the number of heat-related deaths has nearly doubled from the same period last year. CNN.

The highest temperature on Thursday was in Death Valley, California, where temperatures reached a shocking 122 degrees at one point.

A “heat dome” covering the land is largely due to a sustained area of ​​high pressure trapping heat over an area.