More than 80% of pregnancy deaths in the US are PREVENTABLE

A large majority of pregnancy-related deaths could have been prevented with proper care while a mother is expecting and post-partum, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed on Monday.

The agency reports that 84.2 percent of pregnancy-related deaths could have been prevented with better care. A large proportion of these deaths are related to mental health problems, with deaths due to suicide or drug overdose accounting for 22.7 percent of deaths.

Other leading causes included bleeding, heart-related condition, infection and high blood pressure. Many of these cases were also preventable with proper maternal care – something America lacks compared to many other peer developed nations.

Maternal mortality in America is an often overlooked problem that health officials have long warned about. ONE examination published by The Commonwealth Fund found that the United States had the highest rate of any developed nation, with 17.4 deaths for every 100,000 births.

“The report paints a much clearer picture of pregnancy-related deaths in this country,” said Dr. Wanda Barfield, director of the CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health, in a statement.

“The majority of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable, which underscores the need for quality improvement initiatives in states, hospitals, and communities that ensure that all people who are pregnant or postpartum receive the right care at the right time.”

Released Monday, the CDC report compiled maternal mortality data from 2017 to 2019. The data is from before the COVID-19 pandemic, which many experts fear made the U.S. maternal mortality problems worse.

During the study period, 1,018 pregnancy-related deaths were recorded in the United States

A pregnancy-related death was counted as any death while waiting for or within one year of the birth that could be directly linked to the pregnancy.

During the three-year period, 22 percent of the deaths occurred during the pregnancy itself. One in four was either on the day of or within a week of giving birth. The remaining 53 percent occurred between a week and a year after birth.

Mental conditions were determined to be the leading cause of death, all believed to be preventable. They include suicide and problems related to substance abuse.

In total, they make up 22.7 percent of pregnancy-related deaths among women.

Depression and other mental health problems that occur during pregnancy are a big problem for some women.

The change in hormones, the stressors of pregnancy along with the sudden changes in everyday life can be a lot for some to handle.

This can be combined with pre-existing mental health problems and other risk factors for depression, which many women also carry.

In some cases, women will turn to medication to manage their symptoms, putting them at risk of overdose, poisoning, or other causes of death.

Bleeding is also a common pregnancy-related concern. It occurs when a blood vessel bursts and causes internal bleeding.

Why exactly they are so common during pregnancy and childbirth, experts have not found out, but they are experienced by about 25 percent of pregnant women.

Bleeding problems are the second leading cause of death among American pregnant women, accounting for 13.7 percent.

Heart and coronary problems are the next leading cause at 12.8 percent, followed by infection (9.2 percent of deaths), thrombotic embolism (8.7 percent), cardiomyopathy (8.5 percent) and high blood pressure (6.5 percentage).

The CDC and other medical experts analyzed these deaths to determine whether they could have been prevented with appropriate or preventive medical care. They found that nearly all, 84 percent, were.

Maternal mortality is a uniquely American problem among developed countries, as America’s lack of available doctors and higher barriers to care leave some.

The Commonwealth Fund compared maternal mortality in the United States with ten peer nations.

America’s 17.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants was twice that of France, the second highest of developed countries included in the study, and ten times higher than the figure posted by New Zealand.