More than 40% of Americans believe a civil war is LIKELY within the next 10 years

More than 40 percent of Americans believe the country is headed for civil war in the next 10 years, while nearly everyone believes political divisions have worsened since early 2021.

Forty-three percent of adults generally believe the nation will be fighting a civil war within the next 10 years and 35 percent believe a civil war is not very likely or not likely at all, while 22 percent answered “not sure,” according to a new report. Economist-YouGov poll.

Self-identified “strong Republicans” were most likely to believe the nation was headed for a bloody battle – 21 percent believe a civil war is “highly likely” within the next 10 years, while 33 percent believe it is somewhat likely.

Fourteen percent of the “strong Democrats” responded that a civil war within the decade was “very likely,” while 26 percent said it was somewhat likely.

Sixty-six percent of Americans believe political violence has increased since early 2021, while 17 percent believe it has remained the same and eight percent believe it has decreased.

Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say the nation has become more politically divided – 79 to 59 percent.

The study was conducted on 1,500 American adults.

The new poll comes after the FBI’s attack on Mar-a-Lago sparked supporters of Donald Trump who believe the former president is being unjustly attacked.

sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., warned there will be “riots” in the streets if Trump is indicted for mishandling classified documents.

Most Republicans, myself included, believe there is no law when it comes to Trump. It’s about getting him,” Graham told Fox News Sunday night.

“There is a double standard when it comes to Trump. What happened to Hunter Biden is that the FBI weighed in to make sure the story didn’t break out before the 2020 election.

“We now have whistleblowers at the FBI telling Senator Chuck Grassley to slow down and pull out of Hunter Biden.

And I will say this, if Donald Trump is prosecuted after the Clinton debacle for mishandling classified information… there will be riots in the streets.

When the FBI launched a raid on the former president’s home in a criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents, new allegations surfaced that the FBI was slow to investigate the findings on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that Facebook was suppressing stories on the laptop after receiving a warning from the FBI that it was disinformation and more whistleblowers are contacting Republicans to allege the agency is biased.

After the FBI showed up to a computer repair shop in Delaware to retrieve the hard drive, a new whistleblower said the leadership told agents, “You won’t be looking at that Hunter Biden laptop” and “no more election results.” change’. according to Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson.

Whistleblower allegations surfaced in July that in the run-up to the 2020 election, the FBI labeled the laptop as “disinformation.”

In October 2020, a month before the election, “an avenue of derogatory Hunter Biden reporting was ordered to close” by Timothy Thibault, a senior FBI agent at the agency’s Washington Field office, Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa , who handled the whistleblower complaints, claimed in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Thibault closed the investigation despite evidence that some of the details were true, according to that whistleblower. He was forced to resign on Friday after coming under scrutiny, sources told the Washington Times.