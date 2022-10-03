More than 33,000 migrants have crossed English Channel in small boats this year, MoD figures say

More than 33,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats so far this year, official government figures have revealed.

Data released by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said 33,001 people have been intercepted on the perilous journey across the 21-mile Dover Straits in 2022.

A total of 7,961 of these migrants arrived in September alone, and this number is expected to rise as another 400 people crossed the Channel today.

At least two Border Force vessels could be seen escorting dozens of migrants to Dover, Kent in the early hours of this morning – after battling cold and windy conditions at sea.

The migrants, who included young children, carried blankets around their shoulders as they were led along the gangway to the harbor edge at a former jetfoil terminal, out of sight of the public.

Border Force officers at Dungeness beach in Kent escorted migrants ashore this morning – one pictured with a toddler

A large group of migrants were brought into Dungeness today – queues of people are seen wrapped in blankets

An RNLI lifeboat brought a third group of asylum seekers into the harbor shortly before sunrise

Women and small children in winter coats and life jackets could be seen being placed on buses

As the MoD released their latest data, a further 400 people crossed the Channel today

At around 11am today, Border Force personnel could be seen escorting dozens more migrants ashore.

The asylum seekers were met by an ambulance at the port and the Border Force vessel Hurricane returned to port with a fifth group shortly before 10am.

While the MoD has yet to confirm the official figures for today, it is believed that at least 400 people have crossed the channel in inflatable dinghies and other small craft.

This comes after 194 people made the perilous crossing in four boats on Friday – an average of 49 people per boat. vessel.

A small child is wrapped in a blanket in cold and windy conditions this morning

Several groups of migrants were brought ashore at Dover on Border Force vessels, including Hurricane, Ranger and Typhoon, throughout the morning

The Ministry of Defense has yet to confirm the official figures for today, but it is believed that at least 400 people have crossed the canal in inflatable dinghies and other small craft

Migrants were dropped off at the port of Calais, where they were taken care of by border police

Women and young children in winter coats and life jackets could be seen being placed on buses to be taken to the immigration processing center in Manston, near Ramsgate, Kent.

The arrivals were the first since the previous Friday, September 23, when 656 people were intercepted in 15 separate incidents – with cold conditions, strong winds at sea preventing further crossings.

The sudden drop in temperature has already caused one migrant to suffer hypothermia.

On Thursday, the Regional Operational Center for Surveillance and Rescue (CROSS) in Cap Griz-Nez, northern France, located a boat in difficulty off the coast of the Gravelines commune.

Migrants were led along the gangway to the dock at a former jetfoil terminal, out of public view

At least two Border Force vessels could be seen escorting dozens of migrants to Dover, Kent in the early hours of this morning

The maritime patrol boat, Jeanne Barret, was tasked with rescuing 55 stranded people. Among them was one person in a state of hypothermia who required medical attention.

The migrants were dropped off at the port of Calais, where they were attended to by border police and the department’s fire and rescue service.

The person with hypothermia was taken care of by the French emergency services.

The number of migrants arriving in the UK this year has already far exceeded 2021’s official total of 28,526.

In 2020, just 8,410 crossed the 21-mile Dover Strait, according to government figures.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke has said: ‘With this shocking record number of illegal crossings, getting the small boat crisis under control should be a key priority.

“As winter approaches, the seas will become rougher and the weather colder – inevitably the risk of further loss of life will increase. This is why swift action is needed to stop these dangerous crossings.’