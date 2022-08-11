More than 30 British holidaymakers ‘struck down with diarrhoea’ after staying at resort in Turkey

More than 30 British holidaymakers are considering legal action after claiming they were stricken with stomach ailments at a Turkish resort that “had feces in the pool”.

The group traveled to Mukarnas Resort and Spa in Antalya, Turkey between July 9 and July 27 after booking through tour operator Jet2 Holidays.

Some say they still suffer from diarrhoea, vomiting, dizziness and fever and conditions at the ‘five star’ resort were poor with ‘lukewarm’ food.

They have now commissioned specialist lawyers for Irwin Mitchell to investigate.

Salon owner Lauren Scott, 27, and her partner, James Beard, 42, who owns an exterior cleaning business, were both stricken with stomach ailments.

The couple from Wigan, Greater Manchester, visited the resort on July 9 with their daughters Maddison, 10, Georgia, eight, and six-year-old Olivia.

After ten days of sunbathing, the whole family was struck by illness.

After being told they had to pay nearly £1,000 for tests, the family returned to the UK on 24 July.

Lauren and James continue to have stomach problems after their return, and Lauren also suffers from night sweats.

James said: ‘We were all really excited to go to Turkey. It was our first holiday away as a family and we were counting down the days.

‘Unfortunately, the resort was a huge disappointment. We were shocked by the standards and the number of holidaymakers getting sick.

‘The food was never particularly hot and served lukewarm. The pool was also dirty and we didn’t see it being cleaned during our stay.

“Once there was poop in the hotel pool and I was shocked when the lifeguards tried to clear it with their hands and didn’t close the pool or try to clean it.

‘We have heard that so many other people have become ill, you don’t expect that on holiday.

‘We feel that the hotel staff were unhelpful and we are concerned that we were allowed to fly to this resort when it is believed that so many holidaymakers got sick at the hotel.

“All I want now are some answers as to why this happened; it’s the least we deserve after what we’ve endured.’

Another victim was Mark Clifton, 38, a Yeovil electrician. He and his partner visited the same resort with her two children between July 15-25.

Just three days into their journey, Mark couldn’t get out of bed.

After suffering from stomach cramps, diarrhoea, sweating and fever, he went to the hotel doctor – who could not be reached.

Even now after returning home still suffer from stomach cramps.

He explained: ‘I was really shocked by the amount of people I heard they were sick at the resort. Some of the staff tried to say it was sunstroke but I think it was more than that.

“I remember thinking the food in the hotel was lukewarm, and I didn’t see the pool once cleaned or tested while I was there.

‘My partner and her children also got sick, but luckily their symptoms weren’t as bad as mine. Over two weeks later, I’m still not 100 percent and I’m not sure how long this will last.

“While I can’t turn back the clock, I just want to know why this happened.”

Jennifer Hodgson, international attorney for serious injury to Irwin Mitchell, says the office has launched an investigation into what happened.

She said: “Our clients had been looking forward to their vacation, but it was ruined when stomach upsets hit.

“Stomach sickness can lead to long-term health problems and its effects should never be downplayed.

“The holidaymakers we represent understandably have many questions about how not only did they become ill, but why they were not notified of illness reports from other guests at the resort prior to their trip.

“We are now investigating these concerns and are determined to give the families the answers they deserve.

“If problems are identified during our investigation, it is essential that lessons are learned to reduce the risk of illness for other holidaymakers.”

A Jet2Holidays spokesperson said: ‘We are sorry to hear that customers are feeling unwell. As instructed by attorneys, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.”