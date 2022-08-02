More than 20,000 tickets sold for England women’s World Cup qualifier after Euro 2022 triumph 

More than 20,000 tickets have been sold for England’s women’s World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg minnows in September, as interest in the Lionesses continues to mount after they won Euro 2022 on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman’s squad captivated the nation as they soared through the tournament on home soil before beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final at Wembley.

A record 87,192 spectators at the European Championship were at the stadium, while the peak UK audience of 17.4 million viewers made it the most watched women’s football match of all time in the UK.

The momentum around the team shows no signs of slowing down as fans flocked to buy tickets to England’s next home game against Luxembourg, to be held at Stoke’s Bet365 Stadium on September 6.

More than 20,000 were sold in the first sales window alone, with more going on sale in the coming weeks. The stadium has a capacity of 30,089.

England homecoming for 2023 World Cup qualifiers England 8-0 North Macedonia (St Mary’s, Southampton) – 8.214 England 4-0 Northern Ireland (Wembley) – 23.225 England 1-0 Austria (Stadium of Light, Sunderland) – 9,159 England 20-0 Latvia (Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster) – 10.402

However, the FA was forced to apologize after many fans lined up behind thousands in an online queue, with some eager fans noticing the ticketing website crashing.

“Our apologies to anyone who has had issues with our ticketing website this afternoon,” the Lionesses’ account tweeted.

“The site is back up and running, but there may still be queues due to the huge demand. Thanks for your patience.’

The Lionesses are on track to beat the crowd of 23,225 people who attended their World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland last October – which was held at Wembley.

Their other home qualifiers in the current campaign have been held at Southampton, Sunderland and Doncaster, with the highest attendances being the crowd of 10,402 who saw England beat Latvia 20-0 at Keepmoat Stadium.

Tickets for the match against Luxembourg in September cost £15 for adults, £5 for concessions and £2.50 for children under 16.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the Lionesses will return to Wembley in October to play it in a friendly against the US, provided they qualify for the World Cup.

The match marks the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s match in England on November 18, 1972, which ended in a 3-2 win over Scotland. The FA plans to invite every living lioness to Wembley and also recognize those from previous generations who paved the way.

England currently have a perfect record in the World Cup qualifying group, winning all eight games to date, scoring a whopping 68 goals and conceding none.

If they avoid defeat in their next match in Austria – which comes three days before the home qualifier against Luxembourg – they will secure a spot at the World Cup, which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Sarina Wiegman’s side won 10-0 in the reverse match in Luxembourg, as Ellen White, Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright all scored twice.

After winning the Euro 2022 trophy on Sunday, England captain Leah Williamson called on fans to attend more women’s football matches, particularly in the Women’s Super League.

“The legacy of this tournament is a change in society,” said the defender. It’s all we’ve done. We bought everyone together.

“We have people coming to (Euro) games and we want them to come to WSL games. The legacy of this team is winners, and this is the beginning of the journey.”