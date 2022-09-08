More than 200 passengers are escorted off a Qantas flight under police guard

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

More than 200 passengers on a Qantas flight during rush hour were put under heavy police guard to be re-screened after a person managed to get past security in scenes a flight attendant said they had never seen flying in 20 years.

Flight QF487 departed Sydney around 7pm on Wednesday evening and landed in Melbourne just after 8.30pm – but the passengers were told they could not get off the plane.

After landing at Tullamarine, the captain immediately announced that a person on the flight had somehow slipped through security at Sydney Airport and that everyone would have to be re-screened.

AFP and Victoria Police escorted the group through the airport in north-west Melbourne to the security gates, where they were scanned before they were allowed to leave.

More than 200 passengers on a Qantas flight during rush hour were put under heavy police guard to be re-screened after one person managed to get past security

It is not known how the passenger was able to skip security in Sydney, but it raises serious concerns about the security of the airport and its flights.

The more than 200 people who landed in Melbourne on Wednesday night were told to immediately go to security under heavy police guard – not even allowed to use the toilets.

Confused passengers were told to have their bags checked a second time by airport staff.

They were all led through security alongside other people checking in for flights before being told to leave — with little to no explanation from Qantas or airport staff.

One flight attendant said they had never seen the situation in their 20 years in the industry.

Flight QF487 departed Sydney around 7pm on Wednesday evening and landed in Melbourne just after 8.30pm – before being re-screened at the airport

Flight records show that the plane originally came from Delhi, India before stopping in Sydney and on to Melbourne.

Domestic transfers from international flights do not need to be re-screened after landing in Australia.

It is believed that Qantas arranges the transit of screened and unscreened passengers at Sydney Airport.

In a statement, Qantas said they were investigating how the person slipped through security and onto the run.

Australian Federal Police and Victoria Police officers escorted the more than 200 passengers to be checked again by security on arrival in Melbourne

“A passenger on a service from Sydney to Melbourne (QF487) boarded the flight after accidentally moving from an ‘unscreened’ to a ‘screened’ part of the Sydney airport,” a spokesperson for the airline said. airline.

As a precaution, all passengers of QF487 were escorted from the aircraft when it landed in Melbourne and taken through the screened area of ​​the airport to the unscreened area – to avoid endangering the secure area of ​​the Melbourne terminal, where would require all passengers who had already passed through security to be re-screened.

“We will investigate to understand how this incident could have happened, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused to passengers on the flight.”

The Australian Federal Police have been contacted for comment on the incident.