More than 20 killed, dozens missing in Venezuela flooding

At least 22 people died and 52 were missing after five small rivers in central Venezuela were flooded as a result of heavy rains, Venezuela Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Sunday.

Saturday night’s downpour swept large logs and debris from the surrounding mountains into the community of Tejerias, 40 miles (67 kilometers) southwest of Caracas, and damaged businesses and farmland, Rodriguez said in a televised address.

Pumps used to power the community’s drinking water system were swept up in the floodwaters, she said.

Rodriguez said the priority was to locate people still trapped under mud and rocks in the city, while military and rescue personnel also scoured the riverbanks for survivors.

“We’ve lost boys, girls,” the vice president said from a flooded street in Tejerias. “What happened in the city of Tejerias is a tragedy.”

State television broadcast images of muddy streets full of tangled tree branches and large rocks.

Así amaneció Las Tejerías tras el deslave: destrucción total, continúa búsqueda desaparecidos https://t.co/b6EHNWUXt6 pic.twitter.com/4Sl5yV8OUP — Monitoreamos (@monitoreamos) October 9, 2022

One of the flooded rivers, the El Pato, has washed away several houses, shops and a slaughterhouse, according to search and rescue authorities.

Carlos Perez, deputy minister for the country’s civil defense system, said in a tweet on Sunday that 1,000 rescuers were in the area looking for victims.

The downpour also caused landslides in three other central states on Sunday morning, Rodriguez said, but claimed no casualties.

The deaths bring the total number of deaths in recent weeks to at least 40 due to heavy rains caused by La Nina’s weather pattern. Venezuela has suffered from flooding and landslides.

(REUTERS)